70th National Film Awards for 2022 Announced; ‘Aattam’ Bags Best Feature Film Award

New Delhi: Today, the jury of the 70th National Film Awards declared the winners for the year 2022. Before this declaration, Sh. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Sh. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Sh. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, accompanied by their respective jury members, submitted the list of awardees to the Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan; the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sh. Sanjay Jaju; and the Joint Secretary (Films), Ms. Vrunda Desai, were also in attendance.
The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Dr. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Sh. Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Ms. Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Best feature film award has been given to Aattam (The Play) directed by Anand Ekarshi and the award for Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ayena (Mirror) directed by Siddhant Sarin.
Award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.
Kantara won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in the movie Kantara whereas Nithya Menen bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam.
Pavan Raj Malhotra won the award for Best Supporting Actor while Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the Feature Films category.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, BRAHMASTRA-PART 1: SHIVA bagged the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).
The complete list of the awardees is provided below
70th National Film Awards, 2022
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
|Sr. No.
|Title of the Book
|Language
|Name of the Author
|Name of the Publisher
|Medal and Cash prize
|1
|Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
|English
|Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar
|HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt. Ltd.
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Award for Best Film Critic:
|Sr. No.
|Name of Critic
|Language
|Medal and Cash Prize
|1
|Deepak Dua
|Hindi
|Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/-
Non-Feature Films Results
|S.No.
|Category of Award
|Title of the Film
|Awardee
|Medal & Cash Prize
|1
|Best Non-Feature Film
|AYENA (Mirror)
(Hindi/Urdu)
|Producer : Teh Films
Director : Siddhant Sarin
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
|2
|Best Debut Film Of A Director
|MADHYANTARA (Intermission)
(Kannada)
|Director : Basti Dinesh Shenoy
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/-
|3
|Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film
|AANAKHI EK MOHENJO DARO
(Yet Another Mohenjo Daro)
(Marathi)
|Producer :
de Goan Studio & Ashok Rane Productions
Director : Ashok Rane
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
|4
|Best Arts / Culture Film
|(a) RANGA VIBHOGA
(Temple Dance Tradition)
(Kannada)
|(a) Producer & Director : Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (shared)
|(b) VARSA (Legacy)
(Marathi)
|(b) Producer & Director: Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
|5
|Best Documentary
|MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE
(Marathi)
|Producer & Director: Sohil Vaidya
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
|6
|Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values
|ON THE BRINK SEASON 2 – GHARIAL
(English)
|Producer: The Gaia People
Director: Akanksha Sood Singh
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
|7
|Best Animation Film
|A COCONUT TREE
(Silent)
|Producer: JB Productions
Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
|8
|Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min)
|XUNYOTA (Void)
(Assamese)
|Producer: HM Production
Director: Nabapan Deka
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
|9
|Best Direction
|FROM THE SHADOWS
(Bengali/Hindi/English)
|Director : Miriam Chandy Menacherry
|Swarna Kamal
Rs 3,00,000/-
|10
|Best Cinematography
|MONO NO AWARE
(Hindi & English)
|Cinematographer: Siddharth Diwan
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/-
|11
|Best Sound Design
|YAAN (Vehicle)
(Hindi/Malwi)
|Sound Designer : Manas Choudhury
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/-
|12
|Best Editing
|MADHYANTARA
(Intermission)
(Kannada)
|Editor : Suresh URS
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/-
|13
|Best Music Direction
|FURSAT (Leisure)
(Hindi)
|Music Director : Vishal Bhardwaj
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/-
|14
|Best Narration/ Voice Over
|MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE
(Marathi)
|Narrator/Voice Over : Sumant Shinde
|Rajat Kamal
Rs 2,00,000/-
|15
|Best Script
|MONO NO AWARE
(Hindi & English)
|Script Writer : Koushik Sarkar
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|16
|Special Mention
|BIRUBALA “WITCH TO PADMASHRI”
(Assamese)
|Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society
Director: Aimee Baruah
|Certificate
|HARGILA – THE GREATER ADJUTANT STORK
(Assamese)
|Producer: PI Entertainment
Director: Partha Sarathi Mahanta
|Certificate
Feature Films – Results
|S. No.
|Category of Award
|Title Of The Film
|Awardee
|Medal & Cash Prize
|1
|Best Feature Film
|AATTAM (The Play)
(Malayalam)
|Producer: Joy Movie Productions LLP
Director: Anand Ekarshi
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
|2
|Best Debut Film of a Director
|FOUJA
(Haryanvi)
|Director: Pramod Kumar
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/-
|3
|Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
|KANTARA
(Kannada)
|Producer: Hombale Films LLP
Director: Rishab Shetty
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
|4
|Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values
|KUTCH EXPRESS
(Gujarati)
|Producer: Soul Sutra LLP
Director: Viral Shah
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|5
|Best Film in AVGC
(Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic)
|BRAHMASTRA-
PART 1: SHIVA
(Hindi)
|Producer: Dharma Productions,
Prime Focus,
Starlight Pictures
Director: Ayan Mukerji
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
|VFX Supervisor : Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, Neelesh Gore
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
|6
|Best Direction
|UUNCHAI (Zenith)
(Hindi)
|Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
|Swarna Kamal
Rs. 3,00,000/-
|7
|Best Actor in a Leading Role
|KANTARA
(Kannada)
|Actor : Rishab Shetty
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|8
|Best Actress in a Leading Role
|THIRUCHITRAMBALAM
(Tamil)
|Actress : Nithya Menen
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (Shared)
|KUTCH EXPRESS
(Gujarati)
|Actress : Manasi Parekh
|9
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role
|FOUJA
(Haryanvi)
|Supporting Actor: Pavan Raj Mallhotra
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|10
|Best Actress in a Supporting Role
|UUNCHAI (Zenith)
(Hindi)
|Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|11
|Best Child Artist
|MALIKAPPURAM
(Malayalam)
|Child Artist : Sreepath
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|12
|Best Male Playback Singer
|BRAHMASTRA-
PART 1: SHIVA
(Hindi)
|Singer : Arijit Singh
(Kesariya)
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|13
|Best Female Playback Singer
|SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009
(Saudi Baby Coconut CC.225/2009)
(Malayalam)
|Singer : Bombay Jayashri
(Chaayum Veyil)
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|14
|Best Cinematography
|PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I
(Tamil)
|Cinematographer : Ravi Varman
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|15
|Best Screenplay
|AATTAM (The Play)
(Malayalam)
|Screenplay writer
(original): Anand Ekarshi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|GULMOHAR
(Hindi)
|Dialogue Writer: Arpita Mukherjee & Rahul V Chittella
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
|16
|Best Sound Design
|PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I
(Tamil)
|Sound Designer : Anand Krishnamoorthi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|17
|Best Editing
|AATTAM (The Play)
(Malayalam)
|Editor: Mahesh Bhuvanend
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|18
|Best Production Design
|APARAJITO
(The Undefeated)
(Bengali)
|Production Designer: Ananda Addhya
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|19
|Best Costume Designer
|KUTCH EXPRESS
(Gujarati)
|Costume Designer: Niki Joshi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|20
|Best Make-up
|APARAJITO
(The Undefeated)
(Bengali)
|Make-up Artist: Somnath Kundu
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|21
|Best Music Direction
|BRAHMASTRA-
PART 1: SHIVA
(Hindi)
|Music Director (Songs): Pritam
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I
(Tamil)
|Music Director (Background Music): AR Rahman
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|22
|Best Lyrics
|FOUJA
(Haryanvi)
|Lyricist: Naushad Sadar Khan
(Salaami)
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|23
|Best Choreography
|THIRUCHITRAMBALAM
(Tamil)
|Choreographer: Jani Master & Sathish Krishnan
(Megham Karukatha)
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
|24
|Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
|K.G.F Chapter-2
(Kannada)
|Stunt Choreographer: Anbariv
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/-
|25
|Best Feature Film in each of the
language specified in the
Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|(a)
|Best Assamese Film
|EMUTHI PUTHI
(A Very Fishy Trip)
|Producer: Metanormal Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd
Director: Kulanandini Mahanta
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(b)
|Best Bengali Film
|KABERI ANTARDHAN
(Kaberi Vanishes)
|Producer: Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd
Director: Kaushik Ganguly
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(c)
|Best Hindi Film
|GULMOHAR
|Producer: Star India Pvt. Ltd
Director: Rahul V. Chittella
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(d)
|Best Kannada Film
|K.G.F Chapter-2
|Producer: Hombale Films LLP
Director: Prashanth Neel
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(e)
|Best Malayalam Film
|SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009
(Saudi Baby Coconut CC.225/2009)
|Producer: Urvasi Theatres
Director: Tharun Moorthy
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(f)
|Best Marathi Film
|VAALVI
(The Termite)
|Producer: Mayasabha Karamanuk Mandali, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Director: Paresh Mokashi
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(g)
|Best Odia Film
|DAMAN
|Producer: JP Motion Pictures
Director: Vishal Mourya & Debi Prasad Lenka
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(h)
|Best Punjabi Film
|BAGHI DI DHEE
(The Daughter Of A Rebel)
|Producer: G-Next Media Pvt. Ltd
Director: Mukesh Gautam
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(i)
|Best Tamil Film
|PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I
|Producer: Madras Talkies
Director: Mani Ratnam
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|(j)
|Best Telugu Film
|KARTHIKEYA-2 – (DAIVAM MANUSHYA RUPENA)
|Producer: Abhishek Agarwal Arts LLP, People Media Factory
Director: Chandoo Mondeti
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|26
|Best Feature Film in each of the
languages other than those specified in
Schedule VIII of the Constitution
|(a)
|Best Tiwa Film
|SIKAISAL
(If only trees could talk)
(Tiwa)
|Producer: Imaging Media
Director: Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
|Rajat Kamal
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
|27
|Special Mention
|GULMOHAR
(Hindi)
|Actor: Manoj Bajpayee
|Certificate
|KADHIKAN
(Malayalam)
|Music Director: Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury
|Certificate