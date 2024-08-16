EntertainmentNational

70th National Film Awards for 2022 Announced; ‘Aattam’ Bags Best Feature Film Award

New Delhi: Today, the jury of the 70th National Film Awards declared the winners for the year 2022. Before this declaration, Sh. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Sh. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Sh. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, accompanied by their respective jury members, submitted the list of awardees to the Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan; the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sh. Sanjay Jaju; and the Joint Secretary (Films), Ms. Vrunda Desai, were also in attendance.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Sh. Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Dr. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Sh. Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Ms. Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Best feature film award has been given to Aattam (The Play) directed by Anand Ekarshi and the award for Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by Ayena (Mirror) directed by Siddhant Sarin.

Award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar.

Kantara won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in the movie Kantara whereas Nithya Menen bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam.

Pavan Raj Malhotra won the award for Best Supporting Actor while Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the Feature Films category.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, BRAHMASTRA-PART 1: SHIVA bagged the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic). 

The complete list of the awardees is provided below

 

70th National Film Awards, 2022

Best Writing on Cinema

 Award for Best Book on Cinema:

Sr. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize
1 Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography English Anirudha Bhattacharjee & Parthiv Dhar HarperCollins Publishers India Pvt. Ltd. Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

 

Award for Best Film Critic:

Sr. No. Name of Critic Language Medal and Cash Prize
1 Deepak Dua Hindi Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/-

 

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize
1 Best Non-Feature Film AYENA (Mirror) 

 

(Hindi/Urdu)

 Producer : Teh Films 

 

Director : Siddhant Sarin

 Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
2 Best Debut Film Of A Director MADHYANTARA (Intermission) 

 

(Kannada)

 Director : Basti Dinesh Shenoy Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/-
3 Best Biographical / Historical Reconstruction / Compilation Film AANAKHI EK MOHENJO DARO 

(Yet Another Mohenjo Daro)

 

(Marathi)

 Producer : 

de Goan Studio & Ashok Rane Productions

 

Director : Ashok Rane

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
4 Best Arts / Culture Film (a) RANGA VIBHOGA 

(Temple Dance Tradition)

 

(Kannada)

 (a) Producer & Director : Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (shared)
(b) VARSA (Legacy) 

 

(Marathi)

 (b) Producer & Director: Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
5 Best Documentary MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE 

 

(Marathi)

 Producer & Director: Sohil Vaidya Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
6 Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social And Environmental Values ON THE BRINK SEASON 2 – GHARIAL 

 

(English)

 Producer: The Gaia People 

 

Director: Akanksha Sood Singh

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
7 Best Animation Film A COCONUT TREE 

 

(Silent)

 Producer: JB Productions 

 

Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
8 Best Short Film (Upto 30 Min) XUNYOTA (Void) 

 

(Assamese)

 Producer: HM Production 

 

Director: Nabapan Deka

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/- (each)
9 Best Direction FROM THE SHADOWS 

 

(Bengali/Hindi/English)

 Director : Miriam Chandy Menacherry Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs 3,00,000/-
10 Best Cinematography MONO NO AWARE 

 

(Hindi & English)

 Cinematographer: Siddharth Diwan Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/-
11 Best Sound Design YAAN (Vehicle) 

 

(Hindi/Malwi)

 Sound Designer : Manas Choudhury Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/-
12 Best Editing MADHYANTARA 

(Intermission)

 

(Kannada)

 Editor : Suresh URS Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/-
13 Best Music Direction FURSAT (Leisure) 

 

(Hindi)

 Music Director : Vishal Bhardwaj Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/-
14 Best Narration/ Voice Over MURMURS OF THE JUNGLE 

 

(Marathi)

 Narrator/Voice Over : Sumant Shinde Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs 2,00,000/-
15 Best Script MONO NO AWARE 

 

(Hindi & English)

 Script Writer : Koushik Sarkar Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
16 Special Mention BIRUBALA “WITCH TO PADMASHRI” 

 

(Assamese)

 Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society 

 

Director: Aimee Baruah

 Certificate
HARGILA – THE GREATER ADJUTANT STORK 

 

(Assamese)

 Producer: PI Entertainment 

 

Director: Partha Sarathi Mahanta

 Certificate

 

Feature Films – Results

S. No. Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize
1 Best Feature Film AATTAM (The Play) 

 

(Malayalam)

 Producer: Joy Movie Productions LLP 

 

Director: Anand Ekarshi

 Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
2 Best Debut Film of a Director FOUJA 

 

(Haryanvi)

 Director: Pramod Kumar Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/-
3 Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment KANTARA 

 

(Kannada)

 Producer: Hombale Films LLP 

 

Director: Rishab Shetty

 Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
4 Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values KUTCH EXPRESS 

 

(Gujarati)

 Producer: Soul Sutra LLP 

 

Director: Viral Shah

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
5 Best Film in AVGC 

(Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic)

 BRAHMASTRA- 

PART 1: SHIVA

 

(Hindi)

 Producer: Dharma Productions, 

Prime Focus,

Starlight Pictures

 

Director: Ayan Mukerji

 Swarna Kamal 

Rs. 3,00,000/- (each)
VFX Supervisor : Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, Neelesh Gore Rajat Kamal 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
6 Best Direction UUNCHAI (Zenith) 

 

(Hindi)

 Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya Swarna Kamal 

 

Rs. 3,00,000/-
7 Best Actor in a Leading Role KANTARA 

 

(Kannada)

 Actor : Rishab Shetty Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
8 Best Actress in a Leading Role THIRUCHITRAMBALAM 

 

(Tamil)

 Actress : Nithya Menen Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (Shared)
KUTCH EXPRESS 

 

(Gujarati)

 Actress : Manasi Parekh
9 Best Actor in a Supporting Role FOUJA 

 

(Haryanvi)

 Supporting Actor: Pavan Raj Mallhotra Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
10 Best Actress in a Supporting Role UUNCHAI (Zenith) 

 

(Hindi)

 Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
11 Best Child Artist MALIKAPPURAM 

(Malayalam)

 Child Artist : Sreepath Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
12 Best Male Playback Singer BRAHMASTRA- 

PART 1: SHIVA

 

(Hindi)

 Singer : Arijit Singh 

 

(Kesariya)

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
13 Best Female Playback Singer SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009 

(Saudi Baby Coconut CC.225/2009)

 

(Malayalam)

 Singer : Bombay Jayashri 

 

(Chaayum Veyil)

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
14 Best Cinematography PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I 

 

(Tamil)

 Cinematographer : Ravi Varman Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
15 Best Screenplay AATTAM (The Play) 

 

(Malayalam)

 Screenplay writer 

(original): Anand Ekarshi

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
GULMOHAR 

 

(Hindi)

 Dialogue Writer: Arpita Mukherjee & Rahul V Chittella Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
16 Best Sound Design PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I 

 

(Tamil)

 Sound Designer : Anand Krishnamoorthi Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
17 Best Editing AATTAM (The Play) 

 

(Malayalam)

 Editor: Mahesh Bhuvanend Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
18 Best Production Design APARAJITO 

(The Undefeated)

 

(Bengali)

 Production Designer: Ananda Addhya Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
19 Best Costume Designer KUTCH EXPRESS 

(Gujarati)

 Costume Designer: Niki Joshi Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
20 Best Make-up APARAJITO 

(The Undefeated)

 

(Bengali)

 Make-up Artist: Somnath Kundu Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
21 Best Music Direction BRAHMASTRA- 

PART 1: SHIVA

 

(Hindi)

 Music Director (Songs): Pritam Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I 

 

(Tamil)

 Music Director (Background Music): AR Rahman Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
22 Best Lyrics FOUJA 

 

(Haryanvi)

 Lyricist: Naushad Sadar Khan 

 

(Salaami)

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
23 Best Choreography THIRUCHITRAMBALAM 

 

(Tamil)

 Choreographer: Jani Master & Sathish Krishnan 

 

(Megham Karukatha)

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (shared)
24 Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) K.G.F Chapter-2 

 

(Kannada)

 Stunt Choreographer: Anbariv Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/-
25 Best Feature Film in each of the 

language specified in the

Schedule VIII of the Constitution
(a) Best Assamese Film EMUTHI PUTHI 

(A Very Fishy Trip)

 Producer: Metanormal Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd 

 

Director: Kulanandini Mahanta

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(b) Best Bengali Film KABERI ANTARDHAN 

(Kaberi Vanishes)

 Producer: Surinder Films Pvt. Ltd 

 

Director: Kaushik Ganguly

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(c) Best Hindi Film GULMOHAR Producer: Star India Pvt. Ltd 

 

Director: Rahul V. Chittella

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(d) Best Kannada Film K.G.F Chapter-2 Producer: Hombale Films LLP 

 

Director: Prashanth Neel

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(e) Best Malayalam Film SAUDI VELLAKKA CC.225/2009 

(Saudi Baby Coconut CC.225/2009)

 Producer: Urvasi Theatres 

 

Director: Tharun Moorthy

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(f) Best Marathi Film VAALVI 

(The Termite)

 Producer: Mayasabha Karamanuk Mandali, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. 

 

Director: Paresh Mokashi

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(g) Best Odia Film DAMAN Producer: JP Motion Pictures 

 

Director: Vishal Mourya & Debi Prasad Lenka

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(h) Best Punjabi Film BAGHI DI DHEE 

(The Daughter Of A Rebel)

 Producer: G-Next Media Pvt. Ltd 

 

Director: Mukesh Gautam

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(i) Best Tamil Film PONNIYIN SELVAN-Part I Producer: Madras Talkies 

 

Director: Mani Ratnam

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
(j) Best Telugu Film KARTHIKEYA-2 – (DAIVAM MANUSHYA RUPENA) Producer: Abhishek Agarwal Arts LLP, People Media Factory 

 

Director: Chandoo Mondeti

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
26 Best Feature Film in each of the 

languages other than those specified in

Schedule VIII of the Constitution
(a) Best Tiwa Film SIKAISAL 

(If only trees could talk)

 

(Tiwa)

 Producer: Imaging Media 

 

Director: Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah

 Rajat Kamal 

 

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
27 Special Mention GULMOHAR 

 

(Hindi)

 Actor: Manoj Bajpayee Certificate
KADHIKAN 

 

(Malayalam)

 Music Director: Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury Certificate
