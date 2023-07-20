Technology Showcase featuring India’s cutting-edge emerging technologies inaugurated on sidelines Clean Energy Ministerial & MI meeting

The Technology Showcase at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa held on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting (ETMM) under the aegis of CEM14/MI-8, during July 19-22, 2023, was inaugurated on 19th July 2023 by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant.



The Technology Showcase was organized under three parts – Vehicle and Charging, Infrastructure Showcase (by SIAM, TERI, CALSTART, and Drive to Zero), Mission Innovation (by Department of Science and Technology), and Clean Tech Start-up (TERI). It featured India’s cutting-edge advances, new and emerging technologies in various sectors and provided a unique experience in clean energy, and Department of Science and Technology (DST) showcased technologies and innovations by its R&D centres and institutes spread all over the country. The Showcase was a key element of the Clean Energy Ministerial & Mission Innovation meetings.



The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI) meeting (CEM14/MI-8) kick started in Goa on 19th of July and will continue till July 22, 2023. Under the theme “Advancing Clean Energy Together,” CEM-14 / MI-8 hosted high-level roundtables, side events, and technology showcase aimed at accelerating the deployment of clean energy. The event will encourage the development of policies and programs that advance clean energy technology and solutions worldwide. CEM and MI meetings has brought together global stakeholders, including governments, international organizations, private sector entities, academia, innovators, civil society, and policymakers. The four-day program will feature high-level ministerial dialogues, global initiative launches, award announcements, minister-CEO roundtables, and a diverse range of side events related to clean energy transition.



The CEM / MI Ministerial Meeting would be held on 21st July, 2023 with India as host. Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R. K. Singh will chair and Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh will be the co-chair of the Ministerial meeting. Both CEM and MI aim to share lessons learned and best practices to facilitate the transition to a global clean energy economy through initiatives and campaigns within CEM and missions and within MI, that deliver collective actions.



The Department of Science and Technology (DST) which is the nodal agency for Mission Innovation in India is participating in several side events of the 4-day Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation meeting (CEN14/MI-8).



At the side event Igniting Change, breaking down barriers, which focused on bringing about gender equity in the energy sector, Dr. Anita Gupta, Adviser and Head Climate Change and Clean Energy Mission Innovation at DST highlighted the steps taken by India to promote gender balance in STEM subjects through programmes like WISE-KIRAN, programmes to promote women-led tech start-ups and also through encouragement of participation of women in cutting edge areas like space and defence.



During the session on spotlights on Green Power Future Mission (GPFM), towards demos in different continents the importance of partnerships among different stakeholders and collaborations among smart and resilient networks to provide wide access to clean energy while decarbonising the economy was highlighted. Project co-ordinators from different institutes representing the innovation community underlined the work of clean energy transition supported by DST.



Students and delegates visited the numerous stalls set up at the Technology Showcase and learned about the innovations and technologies and their applications.



