Tech Mahindra Partners with FireCompass to Launch Continuous Automated Red Teaming Assessment (CARTA) for Large Enterprises

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FireCompass, a leader in Autonomous Red Teaming and External Attack Surface Management. The partnership will launch CARTA-as-a-service to help enterprises discover cyber-vulnerabilities and secure business-critical assets against cyber-attacks.

With Tech Mahindra’s CARTA-as-a-service the customers will be able to address risks and mitigate vulnerabilities before they can be identified and exploited by an attacker. CARTA provides an end-to-end solution that allows continuous and automated discovery of the digital attack surface. With the help of CARTA, Tech Mahindra’s customers will be able to defend their critical assets against advanced adversaries by identifying attack surfaces and paths which can cause the most damage to an enterprise.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s phygitally connected world, guarding the cyber frontier has become imperative. It is no longer enough to do occasional or manual penetration testing to prevent revenue loss caused by cyber-breach. There is a pressing need for holistic and advanced cyber-defense solutions to safe-guard business critical data. The partnership with FireCompass will assist our customers with continuous security risk assessments and maintaining up-to-date security postures. The smart automation offering can be used by any kind of customer, in a wide range of industries, to thoroughly assess and strengthen their cybersecurity strategies.”

Traditionally, most organizations conduct security testing a few times a year against a partial list of known digital assets, leaving out unknown or forgotten technologies. To address this, Tech Mahindra and FireCompass will join forces to offer global enterprises a system that automatically understands the vulnerabilities, determines the method of exploitation, and launches safe attacks which mimic a real-world threat. CARTA identifies attack paths that conventional tools miss out on. The game-changing approach will also provide Tech Mahindra’s customers with continuous and holistic visibility of the security posture of their enterprise and give them the information needed to protect against common attack scenarios.

Bikash Barai, Co-Founder, FireCompass said, “The volume of attacks on enterprises is increasing by the day and occasional or manual Red Teaming is no longer enough. At FireCompass, our vision is to help organizations continuously discover and test their attack surface using the same methods as that of attackers. We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, the leading provider of digital transformation solutions, to help customers to continuously discover and test their attack surface.”

The new partnership with FireCompass further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s market position and ease of service to customers that expect nothing less than world-class cybersecurity solutions. The partnership also underlines the company’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers.