Team of DoT officers visits offices of M2M Service Providers to see M2M/IoT technology solutions/offerings developed by them

New Delhi : Department of Telecommunications(DoT), Ministry of Communications, has recently issued guidelines for registration of M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers and commenced the process of on-boarding the M2M Service Providers through a simple online registration process on DoT’s Saral Sanchar portal, with minimal documentation/details paying an application processing fee of Rs. 5000/- only, to aid in Ease of Doing Business .

In order to facilitate wider proliferation and innovation in the M2M/IoT sector, a team, consisting of officers from DoT HQ, TEC and CDoT visited the offices of M/s Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited and M/s Aeris Communications India Pvt Ltd on 06.07.2022 to see the M2M/IoT technology solutions/offerings developed and deployed by the aforementioned M2M Service Providers. The service providers showcased how the innovative M2M solutions have led to i) reduction in emergency response time, ii) reduced cost of operations, iii) better visibility and tracking of assets, iv) increased efficiency for the end user and v) improved Quality of Service (QoS). The DoT team had detailed discussions with the M2M service providers regarding the services deployed by them, the way ahead and challenges and opportunities for the M2M/IoT ecosystem.

 

 

 

 

Further, DoT is delighted to share that Thirty-Three (33) entities have already registered till date. This registration would help in addressing concerns like connectivity with TSPs, KYC, traceability and encryption for the M2M Service Providers. M2M service providers who are availing telecom resources from TSPs, and are not registered with DoT yet, are requested to register themselves through DoT’s Saral Sanchar portal  https://www.saralsanchar.gov.in

The list of registered entities (as on 07.07.2022) is given below-

  1. M2M CYBERNETICS PRIVATE LIMITED
  2. TRACKSYNC TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  3. CLOUD7 TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  4. CLAY TECHSYSTEMS LLP
  5. JIO THINGS LIMITED
  6. AIRLINQ SOFTWARE PVT. LTD.
  7. AARVI TRADE SOLUTION LLP
  8. AXESPOINT TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  9. CONTAINE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
  10. VOLTY IOT SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
  12. NTT INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  13. GLOBAL VISAHAN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE  LIMITED
  14. TAISYS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  15. CAVALIER WIRELESS PRIVATE LIMITED
  16. ETRANS SOLUTIONS PVT LTD
  17. SMALL ACTS TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  18. NET TECH SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  19. KAPTUNE MEDIA INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  20. ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  21. AERIS COMMUNICATIONS INDIA PVT LTD
  22. SATWAY INFOSYSTEMS PVT LTD
  23. SHROTI TELECOM PRIVATE LIMITED.
  24. VODAFONE IDEA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION LIMITED
  25. TRANSIGHT SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED
  26. SYNQUES CONSULTANCY PVT.LTD
  27. EMURON TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  28. XENOVEX TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD
  29. SENSORISE SMART SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
  30. SREE MITHRA IT SOLUTIONS LLP
  31. RUHM INNOVATION PRIVATE LIMITED
  32. NOVIRE TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD
  33. RINVENT INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED
