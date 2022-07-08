Team of DoT officers visits offices of M2M Service Providers to see M2M/IoT technology solutions/offerings developed by them

New Delhi : Department of Telecommunications(DoT), Ministry of Communications, has recently issued guidelines for registration of M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers and commenced the process of on-boarding the M2M Service Providers through a simple online registration process on DoT’s Saral Sanchar portal, with minimal documentation/details paying an application processing fee of Rs. 5000/- only, to aid in Ease of Doing Business .

In order to facilitate wider proliferation and innovation in the M2M/IoT sector, a team, consisting of officers from DoT HQ, TEC and CDoT visited the offices of M/s Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited and M/s Aeris Communications India Pvt Ltd on 06.07.2022 to see the M2M/IoT technology solutions/offerings developed and deployed by the aforementioned M2M Service Providers. The service providers showcased how the innovative M2M solutions have led to i) reduction in emergency response time, ii) reduced cost of operations, iii) better visibility and tracking of assets, iv) increased efficiency for the end user and v) improved Quality of Service (QoS). The DoT team had detailed discussions with the M2M service providers regarding the services deployed by them, the way ahead and challenges and opportunities for the M2M/IoT ecosystem.

Further, DoT is delighted to share that Thirty-Three (33) entities have already registered till date. This registration would help in addressing concerns like connectivity with TSPs, KYC, traceability and encryption for the M2M Service Providers. M2M service providers who are availing telecom resources from TSPs, and are not registered with DoT yet, are requested to register themselves through DoT’s Saral Sanchar portal https://www.saralsanchar.gov.in

The list of registered entities (as on 07.07.2022) is given below-