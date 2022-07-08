PM Narendra Modi expresses shock and sadness at the tragic demise of Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo

New Delhi : The Prime Minister has expressed shock and sadness at the tragic demise of Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. Shri Modi also emphasised his association and friendship with Mr. Abe and remarked on the immense contribution that he made to elevate India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Shri Modi announced one day of national mourning on 9 July 2022 as a mark of deep respect for Abe Shinzo. The Prime Minister also shared a photograph from their latest meeting in Tokyo.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

“My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me.”

“During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people.”

“Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment.”

“As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.”

“Sharing a picture from my most recent meeting with my dear friend, Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.”