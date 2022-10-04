TCS Wins the 2022 Microsoft Supplier of the Year Award

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has won the 2022 Microsoft Supplier of the Year award in the large supplier category.

TCS was recognized for consistently delivering new capabilities with automation solutions that help improve accuracy for Microsoft, while also increasing its speed to market. TCS was cited for its expertise across industries that enables Microsoft to better serve customers, showcasing what it means to focus on strategy, impact, agility, and modernization.

TCS has been a strategic partner to Microsoft for over 22 years and has led initiatives to drive technology modernization and digital transformation, improve agility to respond quickly to unprecedented business change, enhance diversity and inclusion, as well as accessibility and sustainability. TCS collaborates with all of Microsoft’s business groups like collaboration, gaming, business operations, security to provide various services such as analytics, product engineering, digital marketing, customer support, infrastructure support, and more.

With its deep contextual knowledge gained over the years, TCS has delivered several transformative solutions that have helped Microsoft drive digital innovation, provide exceptional customer experience and grow its business. For example, TCS helped build a business intelligence product, reduce time-to-market, and strengthen the brand’s presence in the marketplace. Similarly, TCS developed a unified, extensible and scalable platform that consolidates data from various Microsoft devices and services to deliver insights on user adoption and user awareness.

TCS was also one of the finalists in the category of ‘Trailblazer: Innovation & Creation’ for driving next-generation concepts through discovery, designing innovative solutions, making innovation accessible and identifying new possibilities.

“TCS consistently delivers automation solutions that drive time savings and improve accuracy for Microsoft. They are a trusted and strategic partner to ensure we provide round-the-clock service with no interruptions,” said James Cavanagh, Strategic Supplier Group Manager, Microsoft.

“We are honored to receive this award and are proud to be Microsoft’s partner for multiple large and global digital transformation initiatives. This award is a recognition of our belief and commitment to continuously deliver differentiated services and exceptional outcomes. Our contextual and domain knowledge as well as investments in innovation, automation, and intellectual property, have helped Microsoft build a strong foundation for greater agility and resilience, to deliver superior customer experiences,” Madhumita Dasgupta, Senior Managing Partner, Business Transformation Group, TCS.

As one of the largest global system integrators in the world, TCS also partners with Microsoft in joint go-to-market programs and leverages its industry expertise and client-specific contextual knowledge to accelerate its clients’ growth and transformation with innovative solutions using Microsoft technologies.

With more than 50,000 trained professionals on Microsoft technologies, TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit has completed over 1,000 successful Azure engagements for hundreds of global customers, making it one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem. It has achieved all 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies, received 16 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, is a member of the 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, and designated as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner.