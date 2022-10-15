TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Returns with a Focus on Sustainability and Improving Fan Experience

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), the new title sponsor of the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, is spotlighting the long-awaited return of the signature Toronto event with a focus on sustainability. The addition of a new official race app will modernize the race day experience, creating the most sustainable and enjoyable running event for participants and fans alike.

Developed by TCS as part of a five-year partnership with Canada Running Series (CRS), the official race app provides an integrated digital experience. The app allows fans to track the progress of their favorite runners in real time, and features a Sustainability Scorecard that lets runners and fans learn about their impact on the environment by measuring a broad range of environmental factors related to the marathon. This feature also allows users to donate to Trans Canada Trails’ new AccessNow partnership, which is creating accessibility mapping across its more than 28,000 km of national trails, or donate to Trees for Life’s tree-planting projects along the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon course.

“TCS believes in the power of sport to serve as a global unifier. In the same way technology transforms businesses, we believe running transforms lives and communities,” said Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head, Canada, TCS. “As the new title sponsor of the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, our goal is to use technology to enhance the marathon experience for participants and spectators alike.”

Charlotte Brookes, National Event Director of CRS & the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, said, “We are thrilled to partner with TCS as the new title and technology sponsor of Canada’s premier running event. As we return to in-person racing after three years, we are more motivated than ever to advance our mission of building sustainable communities through running. TCS is integral to achieving those goals in 2022 and beyond!”

“I am encouraged by the return of the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon to Toronto and to see our streets once again filled with runners and their supporters. This has always been a staple event in our city and has helped us garner the attention of runners not only in Toronto and the surrounding area but from around the world. Thank you to the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon team for once again putting on a great event and for bringing people together,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. “It is great to see that this year’s race includes elements of sustainability which helps us all as we work to ensure we are a cleaner and greener city. I wish everyone a good race this weekend.”

TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Expo

While Race Day is Sunday, October 16, the entire weekend will feature interactive activities anchored at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Expo on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at Enercare Centre. From a Speakers’ Series to a student science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition, the Expo will serve as a destination for participants, spectators, and running enthusiasts of all levels.

As part of TCS’ commitment to STEM education and communities, TCS will host the goIT Marathon App Competition, where 25 Grade 5 and 6 students from the Toronto District School Board will showcase prototype apps created to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. Students will focus on making cities more sustainable, with special consideration given to the impact of major events like the marathon. They will present their ideas on stage at the Expo for a chance to move on to the North American goIT App Challenge.

In addition, eight educators from Canada and the US who are running the race have been selected to join Team TCS Teachers. Through this program, teachers who share their passion for running with their students and give back to their communities are awarded free race entry and a VIP race day experience.

TCS has been driving sustainability technology initiatives at sporting events around the world. TCS is working with CRS to certify the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon through the Council for Responsible Sport’s ReScore app. Designed by TCS, ReScore enables sporting event organisers to measure, track, report, and verify key environmental and social indicators.

“Ontario leads the nation in greenhouse gas emissions reductions and thanks to TCS we’re home to one of the greenest marathons in Canada, too,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “From the actions Ontario is taking to the actions we can each take as citizens and sports enthusiasts to protect our air and water, reduce waste and make choices that are better for our health and our planet – this truly does reflect how innovative thinking is the key to building more sustainable cities and communities.”