TCS Launches New Collaboration with Microsoft: To Build Autonomous Solutions with Project Bonsai to Help Manufacturers Transform

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched a new collaboration with Microsoft to leverage its deep domain knowledge in industrial control systems and build new AI-powered autonomous solutions using Project Bonsai, a low-code, secure, and compliant AI platform, on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

TCS will use the low-code platform to accelerate the development of these cutting-edge, autonomous solutions that can sense and respond in real time, optimizing equipment and processes. These solutions help companies modernize their manufacturing, reduce downtime and material wastage, improve quality and throughput, and enhance employee safety.

TCS has already developed a warehouse optimization solution using Project Bonsai as part of its “build-with” initiative with Microsoft. In addition, it is planning to build AI-powered autonomous solutions in the following areas:

Manufacturing yield optimization: Provide optimal recommendations to operators in areas such as machine calibration, process optimization, and industrial controls.

Chemical processing: Maximize production and minimize wastage and energy cost through optimized transition between product variants, process control or machine calibration.

Logistics and supply chain optimization: Minimize disruptions and improve customer experience with resilient and optimized supply chain solutions.

Energy management: Dynamically manage environmental parameters in a building to optimize energy spent and maximize equipment lifetime.

To make it easier for customers to experiment and innovate, TCS will showcase these autonomous solutions at its Pace Ports™, its global network of co-innovation hubs that bring together a collaborative ecosystem of startups, technology partners, and academia.

“TCS’ deep industry knowledge and expertise in autonomous systems along with our investments in building capabilities and solutions on Microsoft’s Project Bonsai will help clients accelerate their manufacturing technology transformation. Our AI-powered autonomous control solutions will help them better control complex and dynamic industrial processes, reduce the load on human experts, and manage multiple, conflicting optimization goals,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

“AI and autonomous technology are going to reshape how organizations do business and will help solve some of the industry’s biggest challenges, whether it’s optimizing manufacturing or managing energy and climate systems,” said Mark Hammond, VP & GM, Autonomous Systems, Microsoft. “We are delighted to be working with Tata Consultancy Services to help customers in their journey from automation to autonomy. The combination of TCS’ AI and control systems experience with Project Bonsai capabilities will accelerate the creation of autonomous solutions that help customers drive efficiency and business results.”

With over 50,000 trained professionals on Microsoft technologies, TCS has completed over 1,000 successful Azure engagements for hundreds of global customers. TCS is one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem. It won the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation, Retail & Consumer Goods, SAP on Azure, US Advisory Services, and US Financial Services, in addition to recognition in nine other global categories. It is one of the first Microsoft partners to attain Solutions Partner status in five solution areas. Additionally, it has achieved 17 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, is a member of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, and is a designated Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner. To learn more about the TCS Microsoft Business Unit, visit tcs.com/microsoft-business-unit.