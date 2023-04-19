TCR Engineering Opens Materials Testing Lab in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, Growing Job Opportunities for NDT Engineers

Bhubaneswar: Mumbai-based multinational company TCR Engineering has set up its new Materials Testing and Non-

Destructive Testing (Materials Testing and Non-Destructive Testing) lab in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar.

TCR Engineering's new center was inaugurated in the presence of senior company officials and chief

manager of the Bhubaneswar center and several distinguished guests. The new lab is fully equipped

with state-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled technicians to provide comprehensive testing and

analysis services to clients across various industries in the state. Working

This year, TCR Engineering completes 50 years of its establishment and as part of its expansion plans,

the Bhubaneswar center will serve as a hub for operations in the eastern and northeastern states.

“We are proud of our experience in the quality assurance industry since 1973. This extension is our first

in East India. This will enable us to offer a wider range of services to our customers and help them

deliver timely services at a faster pace. This center will be very useful to better meet the needs of our

customers in an important market like Odisha. Through this new lab, TCR Engineering will be able to

bring the Mumbai lab standards to Odisha,” said Mr. Rohit Bafna, President, TCR Engineering.

TCR's President Rohit Bafna, Managing Director Paresh Haribkhti, Finance Director Biren Khadwala,

Country Head Suresh Acharya, Head NDT Semi Vaskaran and General Manager Sameer Chowdhury were

present on the occasion.

TCR Engineering's new lab will offer a variety of materials testing services, including mechanical testing,

chemical analysis and metallurgical testing. The company's non-destructive testing services (NDT)

include ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing and magnetic particle inspection. These services are

essential to ensure materials and components meet the highest standards of safety, quality and

performance

TCR Engineering Odisha has been serving many reputed clients like ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, IFFCO

and Acer Construction.

Last year, TRC Engineering hired more than 200 NDT engineers to carry out various inspections for the

Odisha Gas Infrastructure Pipeline Project. These NDT engineers are working on the projects of

companies like Kalpat Power Transmission, Likhita Infrastructure, Powermake, Coretech International,

Essar Construction.

TCR Engineering's Bhubaneswar-based non-destructive testing services lab has been providing services

for several gas pipelines such as Iosil and GAIL's Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokker-Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL).

With the opening of the Bhubaneswar lab, TCR Engineering aims to expand and provide better services

to customers across the region. The company is committed to providing the highest level of service and

experience to all customers, and this new facility will help provide more effective service.

TCR Engineering will operate the regional hub branch established at Bhubaneswar as the main center

for testing, quality assurance and inspection activities in Eastern and North Eastern states.