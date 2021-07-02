TCL launches India’s First Mini LED QLED 4K and Video Call QLED 4K TVs to Unveil a New Era in Home Entertainment

Bhubaneswar : TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has launched its brand new 2021 C Series Range LineupTVs: Mini LED QLED4K C825 with Magic Camera, QLED 4K C728 with Game Master and QLED 4K C725 with Video Call Camera for superior home entertainment experience. The latest models feature 120Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, TCL Smart UI, among other features.

Commenting on the mega launch, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “The latest launch underlines TCL’s commitment to constant innovation and delivering excellence in terms of cutting-edge technologies to new-age users. The brand, since its inception, has continued to innovate operations and surprise customers with superior product offerings that come packed with stunning features at affordable prices. This launch will also bolster the brand’s leadership stance in the Indian market, while giving customers more reasons to prefer TCL over other brands when they think ofSmart TV viewing and even for purposes like gaming.”

The new C825 is an all-rounder, be it immersive TV viewing, superior gaming or seamless interaction with friends, colleagues and family.With C825 TCL takes a leap into the world of Mini LED, the TV adopts straight down backlight mode that significantly reduces grain size of traditional LED. C825 offers more contrast, more accurate color, making black darker, white whiter. Sense of authenticity brings the best immersive experience. The TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR that transforms your TV experience with an ultravivid picture thatbrings entertainment to life. It also has120Hz MEMC and. Available in 55 and 65 inches the TVs are priced at INR 114,990 and INR 149,990 respectively.

Commenting on the launch, Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are ecstatic to collaborate with TCL to provide premium entertainment experiences to consumers.With the powerful combination of Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos the TCL C825takes your entertainment to new heights.No matter if you are streaming aTV show or watching a movie, Dolby Vision IQ intelligently optimizes your TV for a perfect picture in your room at every moment and Dolby Atmosgives you an immersive experience”. When it comes to Smart features, C725 operates with TCL Smart UI, which includes TCL Home Entertainment Center, where users can enjoy all kinds of global and local contents in TCL Channel 3.0. Available in 50, 55 and 65 inches, the TVs are priced at INR 64,990, INR 72,990, INR 99,999 respectively

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We have always believed in making our multilingual, multi-genre and multi-format library available to users across different ecosystems. Through our long-standing partnership with TCL, we have been able to offer their users an engaging entertainment experience. We are glad to partner with them once again, for their new range of C-series TVs and are certain that the users will enjoy exploring, discovering and watching our content with an immersive sound and display quality.”

Engineered for superior gaming on bigger screen, C728 is a premium offering by TCL for all gamers out there. It features Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1 and premium tech-driven elements such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC and the company’s proprietary software algorithm, thus giving best-in-class gaming experiences to gamers. It has QLED Display Technology ensuring over 100% color volume for enhanced visual impact.Available in 55, 65 and 75 the TVs are priced at INR 79,990; INR 102,990 and INR 159,990 respectively.