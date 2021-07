Bhubaneswar :In a major relief , the students appearing for the offline class X examinations only have to prepare 70 % percent out of the total syllabus as 30% of the syllabus will be deducted, looking forward to the unprecedented Covid pandemic, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here on Friday.

The minister also said, ” a team of resource persons will logically select the study materials for subject wise elimination of portions.”