Tata Steel’s annual innovation challenge ‘Mind Over Matter’ receives record participation

Mumbai, December 20, 2023: Tata Steel has successfully concluded the 9th edition of the Company’s flagship technology mentorship programme ‘Mind Over Matter’. Mind Over Matter is a one-of-its-kind technology mentoring programme that challenges the sharpest and smartest engineering students in the country’s top institutes to address real-life problems related to steel-making and new materials.

In a keenly contested finale held on December 18, Vanshika Dixit from MNIT Jaipur emerged as the Winner while Team from IIT ISM Dhanbad comprising members Burada Shravani & Navneet Kumar Mishra secured the 1st Runner-up position and Ranjan Kumar Verma from IIEST Shibpur bagged the 2nd Runner-up position.

The winning team, the first and second runners up received a cash prize of Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 respectively, along with a certificate and Pre-Placement Offer to join Tata Steel as Management Trainee R&T (at cadre entry level). The teams ranking 4th to 11th were also offered Pre-Placement Interviews (PPIs). Additionally, the winning teams will be invited to Tata Steel to create prototypes of their ideas under the mentorship of Tata Steel’s R&D leadership.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, “Innovation thrives when minds converge, and ‘Mind Over Matter’ is a testament to the brilliance emerging from this convergence. Tata Steel, through Mind Over Matter, strives to bring together some of the brightest minds that India’s premier technology institutions have to offer. The aim is to harness their immense potential to not only build a competitive edge for the Company but also provide them with a platform to showcase their abilities and make meaningful contributions. Congratulations to the winners and all the participating teams. The journey with Tata Steel is not just a mentorship and a career opportunity, it’s an invitation to shape a better tomorrow.”

Dr Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology and R&D, Tata Steel, said: “In the face of ever-evolving consumer needs and a growing emphasis on sustainability, Tata Steel remains at the forefront of innovation. As climate change challenges the steel industry, we see an opportunity to lead through cutting-edge research. Through mentorship programmes like Mind Over Matter, we aim to cultivate a culture of innovation. Congratulations to the winning teams for their ingenious solutions. We welcome all the winners to collaborate with our R&D team, and to forge a path to ground-breaking advancement in science and technology of materials.”

This edition’s finale saw a total of top 11 teams present their innovative solutions to the esteemed jury. These teams were mentored by Tata Steel’s R&D leadership during the six months of internship. The season witnessed a record-breaking registration count of 450 registrations, marking a 30% increase from the past year.

Tata Steel had shortlisted candidates from 37 national and regional technology and engineering academic institutions including 14 IITs, 10 NITs, and several regional engineering/tech colleges.

For the first time since its inception in 2014, Mind Over Matter challenge, this year, invited 1st year M.Tech students to participate along with final-year B.Tech students, including those pursuing 5-year dual degree courses (B.Tech + M.Tech).

Mind Over Matter has consistently garnered attention as a benchmark for cutting-edge research and collaboration between corporates, academia, and students. The programme continues to challenge the sharpest engineering minds in the country with real-life problems related to steelmaking and applications. The winning teams have the opportunity to bring their ideas to life, working closely with Tata Steel’s R&D team to create prototypes during their visit to Tata Steel.