Tata Steel Group & PGTI to host Tata Steel Tour Championship 2023

Jamshedpur, December 20, 2023: The Tata Steel Group and PGTI will be hosting the Tata Steel Tour Championship at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur from December 21 to 24, 2023. The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 3 crore, the largest in PGTI. The tournament will showcase an elite assembly of 75 professionals.

The Tata Steel Tour Championship is the season-ending event of the 2023 Tata Steel PGTI season. The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied. There is guaranteed prize money for all participants. The Pro-Am event preceding the tournament was played on December 19.

The format for the event is as follows: In all four rounds, half the field will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih while the other half will play their first nine at Beldih and second nine at Golmuri. From round two onwards, the leading/front half of the leaderboard (leading groups as per the scores) will play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine at Beldih. The prize presentation ceremony will be held at Beldih Golf Club on Sunday, December 24.

The tournament will feature a glittering field including some of the biggest names in Indian golf such as Gaganjeet Bhullar (2020 champion), SSP Chawrasia, 2022 Tata Steel PGTI Ranking champion Manu Gandas, defending champion Chikkarangappa S, 2023 Tata Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Karandeep Kochhar and Veer Ahlawat, to name a few.

The tournament will decide the 2023 Tata Steel PGTI Ranking champion, a race that is likely to be a closely contested one. The 2023 PGTI No. 1 will earn a full card on the DP World Tour for the 2024 season.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Material, Tata Steel cum Jamshedpur Golf Captain said: “Jamshedpur is abuzz with excitement for the upcoming Tata Steel Tour Championship. This year’s tournament is poised to be an exhilarating conclusion to the 2023 season, featuring renowned golfers vying for the prestigious title. We take pride in hosting these top-tier players and presenting the city’s lively golfing scene to the world.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said: “Tata Steel and PGTI have had a long-standing association and we thank Tata Steel for being a pillar of support for PGTI since its inception. The Tata Steel Tour Championship 2023 promises a grand finale to the exciting 2023 season with some of India’s leading players being part of the star-studded field even as the contest for the No. 1 position in the Tata Steel PGTI Ranking enters its final phase with a spot on the DP World Tour up for grabs. We thank Tata Steel for their continued commitment to the growth of Indian professional golf.”

The two venues, Beldih & Golmuri golf courses, are both lush green, beautiful, and very well-maintained, with the charming Dalma Hills in the background. While the Beldih Golf Course flaunts long fairways, Golmuri Golf Course is a smaller, greener, boutique course disallowing golfers any room for error.