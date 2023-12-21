Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and BEEAH Group – Sharjah -UAE , Signs a Strategic Collaboration to manufacture electric vehicles and promote sustainable environmental practices

Vadodara, December 20, 2023: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BEEAH Group (BG), a globally recognized leader in sustainable waste management and co-owned by the Sharjah government in the UAE. This collaboration aims to promote the use of electric vehicles and contribute to environmental improvement across the GCC countries and African nations.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Dubai by Mr. Khaled Al Huraimal, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of BEEAH Group, and Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited.

As a part of this strategic alliance, WIML and BEEAH Group will conduct technical and commercial feasibility studies for the production of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and battery-operated trucks, both small and large, in the UAE. As part of the MoU, BG will provide technology and other assistance to WIML to achieve renewable energy goals and leverage its network in the GCC and African nations to promote sales in those regions. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing the electric vehicle industry in GCC countries and African nations, in line with the governments’ vision of enhancing green mobility

Under this alliance, BEEAH and WIML will work together to promote green energy, sustainable waste management, and the use of renewables, aiming to improve the environment in GCC countries, African nations, and any other mutually agreed countries, for a better present and a more sustainable future

This ambitious endeavour reflects the mutual vision of both companies to foster innovation and promote environmentally responsible transportation practices

Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., stated, “As a responsible corporation and a key promoter of electric vehicles in India, our goal is to expand and make electric vehicles accessible worldwide. We aim to transform the EV landscape with advanced products and a new lineup of electric two- and three-wheelers in GCC countries and African nations. This partnership focuses on developing advanced technology and improving electric vehicles for both India and the global market. Additionally, it will assist us in promoting better environmental practices and sustainable waste management, contributing to the overall goal of net-zero emissions. We are confident in our successful journey ahead with the BEEAH group.”

Mr. Khaled Al Huraimal, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of BEEAH Group, stated, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Wardwizard, one of the biggest promoters of EVs in India. Their manufacturing capabilities, combined with our technology, will surely help us in achieving new milestones and bringing advanced products to the world. Through this strategic partnership, we shall not only focus on manufacturing but also bring more innovations to make the environment better and more sustainable.”

The signing of this MOU marks a significant step towards realizing the potential of green mobility solutions in GCC and African countries. WIML and BG are poised to make a substantial contribution to the transformative shift towards electric vehicles, further reinforcing the commitment to sustainable transportation in these nations.