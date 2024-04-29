Tata Steel Promotes Biodiversity Through Art, Fosters Inclusivity

Sukinda, April 28, 2024: Reiterating commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has organised a three-day art and craft workshop for the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus. The event titled “Jaiba Kala Vividhata” focused on expression of biodiversity through art.

Around 50 children and youth from the Mankidia and Juanga tribes of the region had participated in the workshop and were imparted hands-on training by Jamshedpur based organisation Shilpi Niketan led by eminent artist Mrs Rinku Pramanik and Babban Moharana. Aimed to provide opportunity to the indigenous communities to showcase their artistic talents, learn new skills, and explore their creativity, the event focused on sensitising the communities on the importance of biodiversity conservation.

Commenting on the event, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel said, “We have always recognised the importance of biodiversity conservation and through initiatives like ‘Jaiba Kala Vividhata’ we aim to further our efforts to sensitise communities in and around our operations on this. Through events like the art and craft workshop, we seek to foster a deeper appreciation for our natural environment.”

The programme which has been organised by the company for long, encompassed a series of educational sessions, interactive exhibitions, and community engagement activities aimed at highlighting the rich biodiversity of the region and the need for its sustainable management. Shambhu Nath Jha, Chief of Mines, Devraj Tiwari, Head Mining (Sukinda Chromite Mine), Nihar Mitra, Senior Area Manager (Mining Operation) and Anjna Tiwari, Senior Area Manager (Security) along with other senior officials of the company were present on the occasion.