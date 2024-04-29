NationalTop News

Security Concerns Prompt Potential CISF Deployment at All ED Offices: Centre

By Odisha Diary bureau

Following a recent threat assessment report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) intends to deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at all Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across India, sources revealed. The decision stems from a surge in attacks and threats against officials of the federal agency.

Initial deployment of paramilitary forces will prioritize major cities such as Mumbai, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Raipur, and Kochi, according to MHA sources.

