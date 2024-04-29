Unacademy Conducts Manzil 2024, the Biggest Event for UPSC CSE Aspirants

National, 28th April 2024: Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, hosted Manzil 2024, the biggest event of the year for UPSC CSE aspirants. The occasion celebrated the academic achievements of UPSC CSE toppers, with personalities in attendance including Sunny Hinduja, Aaditya Kulshreshth and India’s top influencers with an iconic game show.

Manzil 2024 welcomed Unacademy’s UPSC CSE 2023 toppers, alongside top Unacademy Educators, to celebrate the success of Learners and ignite inspiration among aspiring students nationwide. Unacademy revealed several initiatives tailored for Learners aspiring to excel in UPSC CSE examinations, including: –

15 months Unacademy Plus Subscription for UPSC CSE GS at INR 24,999 (valid till 5th May)

50% off on UPSC CSE – GS Foundation Programme

Unacademy’s announcements of scholarships and offers, show the commitment to democratising education to millions of learners across India. Unacademy attributes is deeply committed to the success of its learners and this event was a tribute to their journey and to empower them to crack their exam.