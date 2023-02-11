Tata Steel Mining Limited bags 10 Prizes with Overall First for Sukinda and Kamarda Chromite Mines

SUKINDA: Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML) bagged First prize in Overall Performance category for Sukinda Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine in their respective group at the 40th Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety Week celebration 2022-23 organised under the aegis of Directorate General of Mines Safety, Bhubaneswar region.

TSML’s Sukinda Chromite Mine received First prize in Overall Performance, First Prize in Maintenance, First prize in Best Mock Drill Report, Second prize in Training, Health & Welfare, Safety & Compliance, Swachhta under Group A1.

Saruabil Chromite Mine received, First Prize in Maintenance, First prize in Best Mock Drill Report and Best Executive under Group B1.

Kamarda Chromite Mine received First prize in Overall Performance, First Prize in Maintenance, First prize in General Working, Second prize in Training, Health & Welfare, Safety & Compliance, Swachhta, Best Workmen Inspector and Best Executive under Group B2.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief guest, Mr Prabhat Kumar, Director General of Mines Safety, Dhanbad expressed his views towards the role of DGMS and the Mine owner towards improving the Safety performance in the region. He also added to share the suggestions over improving the Safety in Mining industry with DGMS.

Expressing happiness over the achievement Mr Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said “We are thankful to DGMS for facilitating safety week celebrations which gives opportunity to mining companies to share their best practices with each other.”

Adding that Tata Steel Mining has always been committed towards Safety and Sustainability of Mining, Mr Satija said, “For us, safety and health of our workforce has been of paramount importance and we will continue our commitment in this direction.”

Sushant Kumar Mishra, Senior General Manager Mines, Shambhunath Jha, Manager Mines (Sukinda), Naveen Shrivastava, Manager Mines (Saruabil), Dibyendu Behera, Manager Mines (Kamarda) and Ajay Kumar Vishwambharnath, AGM (SHE) along with other officials of Tata Steel Mining received the prizes.