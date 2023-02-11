TPNODL inaugurates 2nd Vocational Training Centre at Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj : TPNODL, under its CSR initiatives, inaugurated the newly established Vocational Training Centre (VTC) at Rairangpur, Mayurbhanj on 8th February, 2023. The Centre was inaugurated by Ms. Basanti Hembram, Minister (WCD and Mission Shakti). She was accompanied by CEO, TPNODL, Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, and the senior leadership team of TPNODL.

This is the 2nd VT Centre, in addition to the one already established in Balasore. The VT Centre is a state-of-the-art facility which provides free skilling and employability training for the women and youth of the community. It provides the following courses:

1. Stitching and embroidery

2. Computer course

The facility has dedicated rooms for each of these courses and can accommodate up to 160 students in a batch. Professional trainers have been invited for conducting the training, and placements will be facilitated for these courses.

During the inauguration, Ms. Basanti Hembram interacted with the students of the VT Centre and encouraged them to pursue meaningful career options, making full use of the career development centre. She appreciated the efforts taken by TPNODL, and encouraged the women and youth to become entrepreneurs and drive change in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhaskar Sarkar, CEO – TPNODL, talked about the essential and valuable role a woman plays in the society and emphasised on the opportunities that the VT centre will open for the women and youth of the region. Mr. Dushyant Tyagi, Chief – Commercial & CSR told that women empowerment is the best way to provide employability training to Women. Mr. Dillip Kumar Sahoo, Head-CSR, told about companies CSR effort in four Es such as Education, Employment & Employability, Entrepreneurship & Essential Services.