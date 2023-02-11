Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Organizes Mega Health Camp in Kalipali, Gopalpur

Gopalpur : The Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) successfully organized a multi-specialized health camp at Kallipalli village in Gopalpur of Ganjam district. The aim of the health camp was to provide medical assistance to the community in the region.

Over 306 patients received treatment for various ailments, including paediatrics, gynaecology, eye, and medicine. The patients were given free medication. The eye treatment was provided in association with Sankara Netralaya of Samajhola of Kukuda khandi block. 10 patients have been selected for cataract surgeries.

The health camp was a collaborative effort, with the participation of local leaders such as the Sarapanch of Kalipali, B. Laxmi Patra, and the Village Development Committee President, Mohan Patra, as well as members of the PRI, the Sai Ram Educational Charitable Trust Youth Club, and women’s SHG members.

The Unit Head of the Tata Steel Foundation, Rockey Martin, coordinated the successful event, which received widespread support from the local community.