Tata Steel Meramandali observes 52nd National Safety Week

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) plant observed the 52nd National Safety Week 2023 with great enthusiasm. This week-long celebration commemorates the Foundation Day of the National Safety Council and the first National Safety Day (NSD) Campaign launched in 1972. This year the theme was ‘Our Aim-Zero Harm’.

The safety week began on with a safety rally and flag hoisting followed by safety oath by Subodh Pandey, Vice President, Operations- TSM in the presence of Agam Kumar, Chief Safety, TSM, and other senior executives of TSM. The leadership stressed on the objectives of the Safety Week to create and strengthen the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) culture at the workplace.

Throughout the week, various programs were organized to create awareness and involve all employees and contractors in the safety campaign. These activities include competition on drawing for kids, domestic safety for ladies, online quiz for TSM, hazard hunt, essay, poster, safety slogan, short video on safety, development of visual SOP, well-being – Art of Living, and community awareness sessions during the week from March 4 – 11, 2023.