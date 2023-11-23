Tata Steel Kalinganagar organises Mega Health Camp for Contract Workers

Kalinganagar, November 23, 2023: A ‘Mega Health Camp’ was organised for the contract workers in the CCR Conference Room of Coke plant, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by YGS Prasad, Chief Agglomerates, TSK and Ravindra Jamuda, President, TSK Workers’ Union. Among others present on the occasion were RS Mishra, Chief, Safety (Operations) along with other senior officials of Coke plant and BPP.

Around 300 contract workers underwent extensive health screening during the health camp that was organised by Occupational Health Services (OHS), TSK in association with Coke Plant & BPP, TSK.