Tata Steel Kalinganagar observes Van Mahotsav at Ashokjhar

July 10, 2024, Kalinganagar: Reiterating its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) observed Van Mahotsav with a mass plantation drive at Ashokjhar, Sukinda on Tuesday.

The drive jointly organized by Tata Steel Foundation and Logistics Department, TSK was attended by Suvransu Sekhar Rout, Chief, Logistics Operations, TSK and R S Mishra, Chief, Safety, TSK.

More than 50 employees participated in the event where apart from plantation through 1000 seedballs, saplings were also distributed to the community. Apart from this, participants also joined hands for a cleanliness drive in the location.