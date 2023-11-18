Tata Steel Kalinganagar Completes 8 Stellar Years of Operation

Kalinganagar: Located in the heart of Odisha, Tata Steel Kalinganagar epitomises a transformative journey of sustainable industrial growth, technological ingenuity and community development. November 18 marks the 8th Anniversary of the Company dedicating its greenfield plant at Kalinganagar – India’s largest – to the State of Odisha. With the plant’s initiation rooted in Odisha’s fertile lands, and guided by the Tata group’s vision, the journey of this monumental project commenced in 2004. It has laid the groundwork for a modern and environmentally sustainable steel manufacturing facility that continues to set benchmarks for the industry.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s evolution is a journey of unwavering commitment, marked by the triumph of resilience over adversity. Overcoming initial challenges and setbacks, the plant’s resolve to realise its vision culminated in a significant milestone in November 18, 2015. Less than a year later, when commercial operations commenced, heralding a new era not only for Tata Steel and Odisha, but also for the socio-economic landscape of our nation.

The work done at Tata Steel Kalinganagar today stands as testament to its steadfast dedication to operational excellence, energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. Through the deployment of innovative technologies, Tata Steel Kalinganagar has been a pioneer in carving a niche for itself as a paragon of sustainable industrial growth, setting a precedent for the steel manufacturing sector in India.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s versatile product portfolio, catering to diverse sectors including automobiles, oil and gas, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding and defense, attests to its adaptability and commitment to meeting the demands of various industries. Notable features such as reduced sulfur and controlled hydrogen levels for oil and gas applications, as well as the production of clean steel achieved through calcium treatment for lifting and excavation purposes, underscore Tata Steel’s dedication to delivering high-quality, industry-specific solutions.

The digital transformation journey at Tata Steel Kalinganagar has been nothing short of revolutionary, with the plant’s relentless pursuit of data-driven operations and advanced analytics-enabled decision-making processes at its core. Spearheaded by a dedicated team, the plant has successfully leveraged digital solutions to optimise operational efficiency, enhance product quality, and ensure a secure and conducive working environment for its workforce.

As Tata Steel Kalinganagar continues to carve its path to the future, the ongoing Phase II expansion demonstrates the Company’s commitment to technological advancement and sustainable growth. With a vision to augment its current capacity of 3 MnTPA to 8 MnTPA by the fiscal year 2025-26, the expansion represents a significant stride toward fostering economic development, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to the overall socio-economic progress of the region.

Integral to the Phase II expansion are key facilities that underscore Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s commitment to sustainable and technologically advanced operations. The Pellet Plant, equipped with innovative bag houses for process dedusting and a Travelling Grate Furnace designed to manage tough ores with precision, embodies the plant’s drive toward enhanced operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The Phase II expansion also includes the incorporation of a state-of-the-art Coke Plant II, boasting a capacity of 1.5 MnTPA, with features such as a comprehensive Zero-Liquid Discharge (ZLD) effluent treatment system and 100% dry quenching, ensuring the efficient utilization of resources and the mitigation of environmental impact.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s Blast Furnace II, the second-largest blast furnace in the world with a useful volume of 5,870m3, represents a pinnacle of eco-friendly design and operational efficiency, with a dry type of gas cleaning plant, top combustion type stoves, and a robust dust extraction system that underpins the plant’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable production practices.

The Cold Rolling Mill, a cornerstone of the Phase II expansion, stands as a testament to Tata Steel Kalinganagar’s technological prowess and commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added products to its clientele. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as solid-state automatic laser welders, automated storage and retrieval systems, and advanced surface inspection systems, the Cold Rolling Mill embodies the plant’s dedication to precision, quality control, and technological innovation.

While Tata Steel Kalinganagar remains committed to making Odisha an industrial powerhouse, the Company is also dedicated to supporting the local community. It has initiated several programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of the region. These initiatives continue to empower women, support landless farmers, provide healthcare services, as well as promote sanitation, education, skill development and sports. The positive impact of the Company’s efforts has been felt by thousands of individuals in the community.

Through its continued pursuit of excellence, commitment to sustainable practices, and unwavering focus on community development, Tata Steel Kalinganagar remains at the forefront of India’s steel manufacturing sector, poised to continue its legacy of transformative impact and responsible industrial growth. With a vision that extends beyond mere production, the plant stands as a beacon of progress and innovation, symbolising the confluence of technology, sustainability and societal welfare.