KIMS Doctors Successfully Treat Cancer Patient Using Uncommon Laparoscopic Procedure for Partial Kidney Removal

Bhubaneswar : Doctors at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here have cured a cancer patient by removing a portion of his affected kidney through an advanced laparoscopic surgery without causing any scar or cut in his body. The procedure is rare in Odisha and the patient was discharged within two days.

Assistant Professor and HoD, Dept of Urology Dr Sumanta Mishra, who performed the complex operation, said patients who are advised to go for partial nephrectomy by laparoscopic method (partial removal of the kidney) have to wait for months and visit other states. He said very few hospitals in Odisha perform this operation.

The success of this surgery at KIMS Super Speciality Hospital brings newfound hope to all those individuals grappling with similar health concerns, offering a less painful and faster recovery alternative.

The surgery was performed on a 70-year-old male patient with diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease. His left kidney was diagnosed with a tumour of the size of 4 cm x 4 cm. The patient was given the option of laparoscopic partial nephrectomy as he had multiple comorbidities and chronic kidney disease. Removing the cancer-only part with intact kidney was best for him.

Partial nephrectomy by laparoscopic method or keyhole surgery is very difficult and needs advanced skill of the surgeon to perform successfully, but Dr Mishra and his team performed the complex procedure successfully.

He said the patient has been completely cured of cancer and the remaining kidney was working well.

Kidney cancer is a very common cancer today requiring early diagnosis and treatment. Radical nephrectomy or removal of the whole kidney is the treatment of choice which makes the patient live the rest of his life with only one kidney. Partial nephrectomy or removal of the cancer only part is the other option but needs specialized center for surgery, something which has now been successfully demonstrated at KIMS.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated the doctors for the pathbreaking surgery, emphasizing that providing advanced treatment with care and compassion has always been the aim of KIMS.