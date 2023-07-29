Tata Steel Kalinganagar Celebrates 119th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata

Kalinganagar: Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrated the 119th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna JRD Tata with a lot of fervour on Saturday at its Kalinganagar plant located in Duburi of Jajpur district.

The celebrations started early in the day with the seventh edition of Tata Steel Kalinganagar Run-a-thon including a 5 KM and 2 KM run at Bamnipal Housing Complex in which more than 800 people including employees and their family members of Tata Steel Kalinganagar, Neelachal Ispat Nigam, CISF, Kalinganagar and Ferro Alloys Plant, Bamnipal participated. Before the start of the run, homage was paid to Bharat Ratna JRD Tata.

Inside the plant premises, senior officials, and employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar offered floral tributes to the great visionary during a function organised at TSK Centre.

Later in the day, a plantation drive was organised by Environment Department inside plant premises in which more than 500 saplings were planted by the employees and contract workers.

As part of the celebrations, a blood donation drive was also organised inside the plant premises by Engineering & Projects Team of Tata Steel Foundation in association with Odisha Blood Centre, District Headquarter Hospital, Jajpur 110 volunteers including employees, vendor partners, and contract workers donated blood during the blood donation drive. Apart from this, quiz competitions were organised by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) for more than 150 children in and around Kalinganagar.

Apart from this, as part of the JRD birth celebrations, various online events were organized for the employees across all locations on the day including digital homage, virtual exhibition, and other interactive sessions.