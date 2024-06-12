Tata Steel Joda Hosts Conclave on Sustainable Mining Practices

Joda, June 12, 2024: In a bid to create a cohesive strategy for sustainable development of the mining-rich Joda, Barbil and Koira region, Tata Steel Joda organised EcoVista-2024 conclave on – Exploring Sustainable Mining Practices and Fostering Industrial Collaboration for Regional Development at Joda on Wednesday.

The day-long event, attended by around 200 enthusiasts from 25 mining, industrial units and technology solutions providers of the region, was organised under the aegis of Mining Engineers’ Association of India (MEAI), Barajamda Chapter.

The event witnessed presence of Atul Kumar Bhatnagar, General Manager, Ore Mines and Quarries Division, Tata Steel, Rajesh Kumar, Chief, Joda, Tata Steel, Pravin Srivastav, Chief, Slurry Project, Tata Steel, Dipak Behera, Chief, Kalamang & Gandhalpada Project, Anurag Ojha, Regional Manager, Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Abanikant Pradhan, Regional Manager, OMC, Anukul Biswal, Associate Vice President (Mining), JSW, Pramod Kumar Patra, Unit Head, Kasia Mine, JSPL and Ajit Patra, Cluster Head, Iron Mine, Adani Group among others.

At the outset, renowned social activist and Padma Shri Tulasi Munda and, Padma Shri Daitari Naik, popularly known as Canal Man of Odisha, were felicitated for their immense contribution towards the society.

Along with video messages from D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials Tata Steel & Vice President-I MEAI, S N Mathur, President, MEAI, Laxman Singh Shekhawat, Vice President – III, MEAI, the event featured welcome adress by Dipak Behera, Chief Kalamang & Gandhalpada Project and keynote presentations by industry stalwarts covering diversified topics including use of green energy and remote drilling technology in mines, blast-free mining, mine digitalization and automation and, socio economic development of the region by effective policy execution and empowerment of communities.

During interactive session it was observed that implementation of robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies can help mining companies to mitigate risks and achieve long-term sustainability goals along with economic growth and social inclusion of the communities.

Besides, participants stressed on digital transformation and adoption of applications as crucial for thriving in the future across all industries, particularly for mining companies.

On the occasion, “Community Connect”- an annual report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities undertaken in Kalamang and Gandhalpada Project are was also unveiled.