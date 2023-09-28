Tata Steel Inks Agreement with IOCL to Further Reduce Carbon Footprint

Bhubaneswar : To further reduce carbon footprint at its Ferro Alloys Plants, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD), has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and its business associate. The agreement encompasses LPG supply, installation of LPG facilities, and the operation and maintenance of the same at the company’s Ferro Alloys Plants in Gopalpur of Ganjam and Athagarh of Cuttack districts in Odisha.

In response to the pressing environmental concerns and the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions, Tata Steel has decided to transition from Furnace Oil and High-Speed Diesel to a more sustainable fuel option – Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG). This eco-friendly move is expected to bring about a considerable reduction in carbon emissions.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “The agreement, which is a part of our sustainability initiatives, will help us in reducing the carbon footprint at our plants. We will continue our commitment towards decarbonisation and endeavour for a greener future.”

Tata Steel’s initiatives to decarbonization aligns with the global efforts to combat climate change and underscores its dedication to environmental responsibility. This transition to cleaner fuels marks a pivotal moment in the company’s sustainability journey and demonstrates its proactive approach to mitigating carbon emissions.