CSMIA observes World Heart Day with a resolute dedication to cardiac health support  

In the bustling world of aviation, with ever increasing number of travellers, the safety and well-being of passengers remain paramount. As we mark World Heart Day, 2023, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), has taken significant strides to ensure passenger safety and respond effectively to medical emergencies. This World Heart Day, CSMIA continues its commitment to ensuring that passengers find solace and reassurance within the airport.

CSMIA adopts a meticulous approach placing strong emphasis on passenger safety and medical emergency services. A remarkable network of 124 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are strategically dispersed throughout the airport. This ensures swift access to this life-saving equipment during emergencies. The AEDs are positioned throughout the terminal building in a manner, diligently following international guidelines, that stipulate an optimal retrieval time of 03 minutes from any passenger movement area.

Furthermore, CSMIA maintains a vigilant state of readiness with a well-equipped fleet of ambulances. This fleet comprises four (04) fully equipped Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and two (02) Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances available at all times. These ambulances are poised to deliver critical medical assistance promptly. The airport also maintains a dedicated medical team, with five doctors and nine nurses available at any given time, ready to provide essential medical assistance to both passengers and the staff working tirelessly to keep CSMIA running smoothly.

However, in the past year, CSMIA has seen a rise in medical emergencies due to increased passenger traffic, especially among senior citizens and medical travellers to Mumbai. These incidents range from common ailments to critical cases like sudden cardiac arrests and epilepsy. Notably, CSMIA’s medical services have managed over 700 such emergencies, making the airport a preferred choice for diverting flights with on-board medical issues. Owing to staff trained in first aid and the unique Airport AED program, the airport successfully revives approximately 4-5 sudden cardiac arrest cases annually, emphasizing its dedication to passenger health and safety.

In addition to its array of life-saving equipment, CSMIA goes the extra mile in ensuring passenger safety. Along with a fleet of Advanced Life Support Ambulances, the airport boasts well-equipped medical centres. These medical facilities are stocked with a wide range of critical equipment, including cardiac monitors, ECG machines, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), ventilators, Ambu bags, suction machines, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, laryngoscopes, syringe pumps, pulse oximeters, glucometers, and more. This all-encompassing arsenal of medical tools ensures that CSMIA is fully prepared to address any medical emergency swiftly and effectively at any given point in time.

Regular training is of utmost importance in ensuring a skilled and prepared workforce at CSMIA. Customer-facing staff in various departments, such as Terminal Ops, MIAL Security, and Facilities, undergo AED and CPR training. Additionally, the Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) team receives periodic First Aid training. To maintain proficiency, teams trained in AED and CPR participate in refresher training sessions every two years. These training efforts are integral to CSMIA’s commitment to passenger safety and enhancing the overall preparedness and competence of employees.

CSMIA’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety and emergency response services has resulted into numerous instances of life-saving incidents. Among recent occurrences, here are a few examples where CSMIA’s rapid response, efficient services, and dedicated team played a pivotal role in saving lives:

Case 1: On September 7th, 2023, 48 years, male passenger, traveling on Vistara from Mumbai to Kolkata, reported with chest discomfort & profuse sweating at Airport Information Desk in arrival food court of T2. Immediately Airport Medical team from T2 was alerted, who on examining the said passenger, advised the passenger an urgent ECG & urgent opinion of Cardiologist. The Airport ambulance was also offered to take him to nearby hospital. However, the said passenger refused to undergo ECG & also refused to go to hospital. So, the medical team after obtaining the refusal consent was returning to terminal. However, within just few minutes, the medical team got call from the information desk that the passenger has, collapsed & so the medical team again rushed to the site. On examination, the passenger was found unresponsive with no pulse. The medical team immediately initiated CPR & AED was attached. After 3 AED shocks & 15 minutes of CPR along with emergency medications, the heart rhythm returned. The said passenger was shifted to Nanavati hospital, where he further underwent a successful follow up treatment including an Angioplasty in next few days. Prof. Dr Lekha Pathak, the Director – Cardiology, from Nanavati Max Superspecialist Hospital, who treated this case has appreciated the pre-hospitalisation care provided by CSMIA Airport Medical team to this passenger.

Case 2: On July 30, 2023, a male passenger, Ariel Salubre Zuniga, aged 41, traveling on flight QR 928 from Doha to Manila, faced a severe medical emergency with chest pain and cervical discomfort. Known for his medical history of Ischaemic Heart disease and Hypertension, CSMIA’s medical team swiftly responded, noting high blood pressure at 182/100 mmHg and an abnormal ECG. Quick administration of emergency medication and timely transportation from the airport to the hospital resulted in a life-saving angioplasty procedure for the passenger.

Case 3: On the 8th of February 2023, a male passenger traveling with Go Air, Mr. Pradeep Ganatra, a medical professional himself, encountered severe breathlessness, coupled with dangerously high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar levels. CSMIA’s medical team rushed to his aid. Subsequently, he conveyed his profound gratitude, recognizing that his survival hinged entirely on the exceptional care and support offered by CSMIA’s medical professionals. Following this incident, Mr. Ganatra required immediate admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nanavati Hospital, where he could receive the critical medical attention necessary for his recovery.

As we continue to witness rising passenger traffic and evolving medical needs, CSMIA’s relentless commitment to passenger safety and health remains not just a responsibility but a resolute promise. CSMIA stands ready to ensure that every journey through the airport is not only convenient but also a testament to the highest standards of care and assistance.

In case of any emergency, a common emergency number, operates round the clock, manned by a trained team, addressing airport emergencies like medical incidents, fire, or security issues. Dedicated medical facilities are available 24×7 across the airport, each equipped with dedicated landlines, duty mobile numbers, and radio sets.

Additionally, in the event of a medical emergency, the CSMIA’s medical team, comprising a doctor and a paramedic, swiftly responds to the scene. They deliver essential on-site treatment, and if the situation demands, the patient is transported to the nearest advanced medical facility (hospital) in a fully equipped Advanced Life Support Airport ambulance, with a doctor and paramedic in attendance.

The location of Airport Medical Centres are as follows:

Terminal 1 near Staff Entry gate. Terminal 2 Level 4 Departure near Island M Terminal 2 Level 2 South West Pier Terminal 2 Level 2 South East Pier

The location of First Aid Centres are as below: