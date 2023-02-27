Tata Steel hosts Jamshedpur’s second Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally

Jamshedpur : Second edition of Tata Steel Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally was organised today with beautiful automobiles lined up at Gopal Maidan here. The rally was organised as part of the 184th Founder`s Day celebration honouring the vision and memory of the Company’s and Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Around 80 vintage and classic cars and bikes dated from 1920s to 1980s participated in the rally with participation from three states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha from cities like Kolkata, Keonjhar, Ranchi, Chaibasa and Jamshedpur.

The rally was flagged off by T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Steel at Gopal Maidan. Landmarks covered during the rally are Bharucha Mansion, Jubilee Park, United Club, Sir Dorabji Tata Park, Keenan Stadium and St. George’s Church.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the citizens of Jamshedpur who gathered in large numbers to see the vintage vehicles yesterday evening and today morning at Gopal Maidan and United Club.

The oldest vehicle to participate this year was a 1926 edition Austin 7 car that is also known as Baby Austin among Classic and Vintage vehicle enthusiasts. The youngest vehicle which participated in the second edition of the rally was a 1983 Fiat.

Addressing the gathering at Gopal Maidan, TV Narendran said: “Signature events such as the Jamshedpur Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally are aligned with our corporate philosophy of supporting initiatives that preserve, protect and promote cultural heritage. This event is not just about looking at beautiful machines, it is also about celebrating our city and our people. We are a city that has always been known for our hard work, determination and innovation. This event is a testament to that spirit. It is a celebration of our history, our culture and our people.”

The rally ended at United Club with the prize distribution by Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Peeyush Gupta, Vice President, Group Strategic Procurement & Supply Chain, Tata Steel and Mrs Daisy Irani among others.

Overall Champion in Best Car category was a MG Magnette ZA of 1955 make owned by Darshan Mukesh Sanghvi while Overall Champion in Best Bike category was Anand Kumar Sharma who owns a BSA ZB of 1951 make. Brigadier Pradeep Kumar Jha who owns a Willys Jeep of 1960 make was adjudged winner of ‘Best Period Costume’ while runners up in the category was Jasbir Singh who owns a BSA B31 bike of 1954 make.

Judges for the event were Sourajit Palchoudhuri, Prithvi Nath Tagore and Biswanath Basu from Kolkata and Col Arup Ratan Basu from Jamshedpur while the Costumes were judged by Ruchi Narendran and Poonam Chaudhary.

For the first time, the Super Biker’s club of Jamshedpur christened ‘Ride with Pride’ participated in the event displaying 18 bikes including Harley Davidson, BMW, Ducati and Triumph

Started in 2022 as part of its efforts to conserve and nurture India’s Sports, Arts and Culture, Tata Steel expects to make the Jamshedpur Rally not only the most sought after event in Jamshedpur during Founder`s Day celebrations, but in India too. The growing popularity of the rally is already evidenced by the doubling of the number of participating vehicles in its second edition itself, which is over 80.

The first edition of the rally that was held last year as part of the 183rd Founder`s Day celebration honouring the vision and memory of the Company’s and Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. More than 40 vehicles participated in the rally last year.

Jamshedpur is not only home to connoisseurs of prized vintage cars and bikes but also has a rich cultural history and heritage. The rally is aimed at promoting the richness of Jamshedpur’s culture and its history.