Tata Steel hosts International Seminar on Emerging Refractory Technologies, 2023

Bhubaneswar, September 14, 2023: Tata Steel, in association with the Indian Ceramic Society, Jamshedpur Chapter, is hosting the International Seminar on Emerging Refractory Technologies (InSERT) in Bhubaneswar on September 14-15, 2023. The theme for this year’s InSERT is Blast Furnace Hearth and Cast House Refractories.



This two-day seminar, starting today, is set to witness the participation of 20 distinguished speakers from India and abroad and about 200 delegates from leading refractory manufacturers, R&D centres, steel plants, and academia.

The Chief Guest, Rajiv Kumar, Vice President, Operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, in his inaugural speech said, ” Domestic refractory manufacturers should establish their base closer to major steel clusters to reduce the steel industry’s reliance on imports. Tata Steel is leading the way in sustainable steel manufacturing through partnerships with global technology experts. The R&D centres should engage in fundamental research to develop new products that support faster cooling and heating, prolonging the life of critical equipment while sharing knowledge in this field. I also encourage the refractory industry to leverage digital technology to enhance effectiveness and efficiency.”



InSERT is a knowledge exchange platform for invited speakers and industry experts. It focuses on topics that enable the industry to deal with the upcoming challenges linked to shifts in processes and the external environment. The sharing of knowledge at this international seminar will focus on emerging concepts and technologies like the future of iron making, the effect of H2 injection in blast furnaces (BF), quick repair of BF hearth, NextGen tap hole clay, and the use of digital technologies for online monitoring.



‘InSERT-2023’ aims to fulfil the exchange of knowledge and also foster innovation in the refractory segment. It is crucial for the steel industry to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies to address the changing needs of the industry” said Brijender Singh, Chief, Refractories Group, Tata Steel.