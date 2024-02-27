Tata Steel Hits Six at 25th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week

Bhubaneswar, February 26, 2024: Tata Steel’s chromite mines have bagged Six prestigious awards at the 25th Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Week 2023-24 celebration organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines, Bhubaneswar region in Bhubaneswar.

Operating under the company’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) at Sukinda region of Jajpur district in Odisha, Saruabil Chromite Mine, Sukinda Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine clinched the coveted awards in various categories at the final day of the celebration in the State capital.

Conferred with first prize in Systematic & Scientific Development, first prize in Sustainable Development, first prize in Overall Performance in its category, and third prize in Afforestation, the steel major’s Saruabil Chromite Mine shone out at the event while Sukinda Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine bagged first prizes in Waste Dump Management and Reclamation and Rehabilitation categories respectively.

Delighted over the accolades, Pankaj Satija, Executive-in-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said “We are immensely proud for this feat and I am sure, it will inspire the team to continue with our commitment towards sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship. I thank the jury members for recognising our endeavours in pursuing innovation and dedication in ensuring responsible mining.”

Shambhu Nath Jha, Head (Mining), Sukinda Chromite Mine, Naveen Srivastava, Head (Mining), Saruabil and Kamarda Chromite Mines, Nihar Ranjan Mitra, Senior Area Manager, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Rajesh Ekka, Senior Area Manager, Saruabil and Kamarda Chromite Mines, Viraj A Verlekar, Senior Area Manager, Sukinda Chromite Mine, Arindam Pani, Senior Manager, Kamarda Chromite Mining, Biswaranjan Dhal, Assistant Manager, Sukinda Chromite Mine along with other officials from the three chromite mines were present at the award ceremony.