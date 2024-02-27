Tata Steel hosts Jamshedpur’s 3rd Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally

Jamshedpur, February 26, 2024: the 3rd edition of Tata Steel Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally was organised today with beautiful automobiles lined up at Gopal Maidan here. The rally was organised as part of the 185th Founder`s Day celebration honouring the vision and memory of Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Over 150 vintage and classic cars and bikes dated from 1920s to 1980s registered for the rally with participation from states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab and Odisha.

The rally was flagged off by Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice president Corporate Services, Tata Steel along with Probal Ghosh, Vice President, Shared Services, Tata Steel and Chaitanya Bhanu, Vice President, Steel Manufacturing, Tata Steel at Gopal Maidan today morning. Landmarks covered during the rally are Bharucha Mansion, Jubilee Park, United Club, Sir Dorabji Tata Park, Keenan Stadium and St. George’s Church traversing a distance of total 23-kms before culminating at the United Club.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the citizens of Jamshedpur who gathered in large numbers to see the vintage vehicles yesterday evening and today morning at Gopal Maidan and United Club.

Addressing the august gathering during the prize distribution ceremony at the United Club, Chaudhary said that signature events such as the Jamshedpur Vintage and Classic Car & Bike Rally are aligned with Tata Steel’s corporate philosophy of supporting initiatives that preserve, protect and promote cultural heritage. He added that the event not only showcases rare and beautiful machines, but also is a testament to celebrate of history and culture.

The rally ended at United Club with a prize distribution by esteemed guests, Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Uttam Singh, Vice President, Iron Making, Tata Steel, Probal Ghosh, Vice President, Shared Services, Tata Steel, Avneesh Gupta, Niroop Mahanty, Rupa Mahanty and other senior officials.

Overall Champion in Best Car category was Mercury 8 owned by Sourav Roy while Overall Champion in Best Bike category was Hermit Singh Bhamra who owns a Triumph 3HW. (winners list annexed )

Judges for the event were Prithvi Nath Tagore, Nitin Sreshtha, Saikat Dutta and Harjit Singh Dhanjal.

This year also, the Super Biker’s club of Jamshedpur participated in the event displaying 16 bikes including Harley Davidson, BMW, Ducati and Triumph. The biker’s included two women.

Started in 2022 as part of its efforts to conserve and nurture India’s Sports, Arts and Culture, Tata Steel expects to make the Jamshedpur Rally not only the most sought after event in Jamshedpur during Founder`s Day celebrations, but in India too. The growing popularity of the rally is already evidenced by big increase in number of participating vehicles in every edition.

The first edition of the rally that was held as part of the 183rd Founder`s Day celebration honouring the vision and memory of the Company’s and Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Jamshedpur is not only home to connoisseurs of prized vintage cars and bikes but also has a rich cultural history and heritage. The rally is aimed at promoting the richness of Jamshedpur’s culture and its history.

Increasing number of vehicles every year is testament to the fact that the event in garnering immense response from the stakeholders.