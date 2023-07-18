Tata Steel Foundation’s RISHTA Initiative Organises Peer Educator Training with Village Adolescents

Narendrapur : Tata Steel Foundation’s RISHTA (Regional Initiative for Safe Sexual Health by Todays Adolescents) initiative organised a three-day training programme for peer educators from 15 villages of Odapada block of Dhenkanal at Kasiadihi panchayat house on July 12-14, 2023. The objective of the RISHTA project is to promote healthy behaviour among adolescents through various engaging activities.

The training session saw participation from over 30 attendees, which included 15 girls and 15 boys between the ages of 15 to 19 from four different Gram Panchayats like Balarampur, Siminai, Kasiadihi and Sadashibpur Panchayat of this region. The participants completed a knowledge test (Pre-Test) before the training session. Three days of the training included discussing the stages of adolescence, menstruation cycles and menstrual hygiene, the reproductive system and its function, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, RTI & STI, and the age of marriage.

The adolescent participants had a forum for open discussion during the session and also gained a lot of knowledge from many group exercises. They will become an asset to the village’s adolescents and promote in taking forward this initiative further.

The event was led by Kabita Dhal, Block Officer, RISHTA, TSF and assisted by Subash Behera, Jharana Behera and Priyadarsini Behera from TSF. Two master trainers from Jamshedpur, Manosmita Mohaptra and Gorachand Mahato took the training session.

Around 750 adolescents have been reached through RISHTA project in the year 2022-2023 and has been implemented in 150 villages at Odapada block of Dhenkanal district around Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) plant. This project has been rolled out as part of TSM’s health initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility.