IndiGo announces exclusive new route between the city of Nawabs, Lucknow and the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi

IndiGo, India’s largest leading carrier, has announced new domestic exclusive connectivity between the culturally rich city of Nawabs, Lucknow, and the spiritual heart of India, Varanasi, starting from August 10, 2023. This new route aims to enhance domestic connectivity and bolster mobility in Uttar Pradesh, considering the increased demand for air travel in the state from business, leisure, and spiritual travellers. With this new route, IndiGo will provide customers with increased flight options for travel between two of the most visited places in Uttar Pradesh, further expanding its domestic reach. Moreover, this new route will be a daily frequency in winter schedule.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to unveil new flight connections linking the culturally and historically rich cities of Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow and Varanasi. Two of the most densely populated cities in North India, they also attract a significant number of tourists from within the country and overseas. Over the past few months, we have witnessed a growing demand for air connectivity within as well as to/from Uttar Pradesh. As India’s preferred carrier, it is our ambition to meet this demand and facilitate seamless travel experiences between Varanasi, Lucknow, and other destinations through our extensive network of domestic destinations. We will continue to enhance domestic connectivity and remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience to our customers across our wide network.”

Lucknow and Varanasi are poised for increased tourist and business traveler influx due to ongoing growth and development in the travel, tourism, and mobility sectors. The cities are focused on enhancing railways, airways, and greenfield expressways to cater to the rising demand for travel options and improved transportation. Lucknow’s rapid growth, cultural heritage, and architectural wonders make it a popular destination, while Varanasi’s spiritual allure and iconic attractions like the Ganga aarti and Kashi Vishwanath Temple continue to draw visitors.

Lucknow, the city of nawabs and the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, has several fascinating architectural structures worth exploring. Lucknow’s beautiful city is also well-known for its culture, food, art, and development. The city has experienced tremendous growth over the years, becoming one of Uttar Pradesh’s fastest-growing cities. Some of the most renowned tourist attractions include Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, the Residency, Chowk, Ambedkar Memorial Park, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, Gomti Riverfront Park, Husainabad Clock Tower, Dilkusha Kothi Palace, and more.

Varanasi, also known as Benaras, is situated on the banks of the holy river Ganga and is one of the most ancient cities in the world, dating back to the 11th century. Often called the Spiritual Capital of India, it attracts devotees and tourists from all over the planet. One of the must-do activities in Varanasi is witnessing the visual spectacle called Ganga aarti. Each morning and evening, the sacred ritual is performed on the Dashashwamedh Ghat by seven brahmins. Some other key pilgrimage and tourist destinations include the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Assi Ghat, Ramnagar Fort, Dhamek Stupa – Sarnath, Alamgir Masjid, Tibetan Temple Monastery, and the Garden of Spiritual Wisdom.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website, www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.