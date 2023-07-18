Airtel experienced a surge in demand for International Roaming Packs in Odisha; Odisha sees a 2x jump in pack subscriptions

Bhubaneswar: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, has witnessed a growth of 143% in the subscription of packs for customers travelling abroad from Odisha as compared to last year. In order to make staying connected easy, intuitive and compelling, Airtel has refreshed its International Roaming Plan such that it costs as little as 133/day at the starting point, making it more economical than the local SIMs of most countries.

This has resulted in a significant jump for the company in pack subscriptions in both the prepaid and postpaid segments. The 10-day validity packs remain the most popular pack subscriptions among the Odisha outroamers and even though USA and UK are the most frequently travelled destinations from India, the most popular international holiday destinations on Airtel’s network for Odisha outroamers are countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar & USA.

Ashish Khurana, COO, Odisha, Bharti Airtel, commenting on Airtel’s new International Roaming Plan, had this to say, “At Airtel, we are continuously challenging ourselves to keep improving our customers’ experience. Our new international roaming plans once again focus on putting the customer first. Reliable connectivity when travelling abroad is an absolute necessity nowadays. Our industry-leading roaming plans are very affordable and will ensure that our customers can stay connected all the time, wherever they are, without the hassle of changing their SIM cards or numbers.”

Airtel’s International Roaming Plan offers several advantages over local SIM cards, including seamless connectivity (with no need for a change of number), the best available network, flexible duration options, unlimited emergency connectivity, control through the Airtel Thanks App and a dedicated toll-free number 99100-99100 available on call and WhatsApp.