Ashok Leyland bags Defence orders worth Rs. 800 Cr

Chennai : Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army today announced significant order wins, valued at INR 800 Crores in the Defence Sector. The contracts awarded also include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4×4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6×6).

The FAT 4×4 and GTV 6×6 are specialized vehicles employed by the Artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were prominently featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the Government of India. Ashok Leyland’s selection for these crucial Defence contracts underscores the company’s commitment to indigenous manufacturing and its position as a trusted partner for the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking on the order win Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in Defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces. We are grateful for the trust placed in Ashok Leyland by the Government of India, and we remain dedicated to contributing to the country’s indigenization efforts and self-reliance in defense manufacturing.”

Sharing his views on the win Mr. Amandeep Singh, President – Defence Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland’s dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defense sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces. We are proud that we have been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, by serving alongside our forces through our products and solutions. Ashok Leyland has invested in development of mobility platforms ranging from 4×4, 6×6, 8×8, 10×10 & 12×12 for various applications and operational requirements of Indian Armed Forces. These platforms are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Ashok Leyland and contribute significantly towards import substitution. This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year.”

Over the course of the next 12 months, Ashok Leyland will diligently deliver these cutting-edge vehicles to meet the requirements of the Indian Army.

Through partnering with the Indian Army for its logistics needs, and with a robust foundation built on a legacy of excellence and a commitment to innovation, Ashok Leyland continues to strengthen its position as a partner for the Indian Armed Forces.