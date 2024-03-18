Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) transforms Kendudihi into a Green Village

Joda, March 17, 2024: In a significant stride towards sustainable energy and community development, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has transformed Kendudihi, situated in the Joda block of Keonjhar district, into a solar-powered village.

Under this transformative initiative, all the 70 households of the village are now equipped with four bulbs, one table fan, and charging equipment, ensuring access to clean and renewable energy sources.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Dhanraj Hanumant Dhamdhere (I.F.S), Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Keonjhar, marked a pivotal moment for Kendudihi’s residents.

Dipak Behera, Chief, Kalmang and Gandhalpada Project, Tata Steel, Ranjan Kalo, Range Officer, Barbil Range, Kavindra Naik, Chairman, Joda Block, Bidyadhar Naik, Sarpanch, Guali gram panchayat, ward members of Kendudihi and TSF representatives, were also present on the occasion, emphasizing the collaborative effort driving this initiative forward.

Commending TSF’s commitment to sustainable solutions, Shri Dhanraj lauded the initiative as a beacon of progress for the region.

As part of the initiative’s scope, 15 street lights will illuminate Kendudihi, enhancing safety and accessibility for all residents. Additionally, five water distribution points, boasting a 5000-litre capacity overhead tank, aims to alleviate water scarcity issues in the area.

Expressing gratitude for the transformation, Mani Munda, a resident of Kendudihi village highlighted the profound impact of TSF’s initiative, remarking, “Tata Steel Foundation’s intervention has turned our village into an exemplary community, fulfilling our long-standing aspirations. With these solar lights, our farmlands are shielded from previous elephant intrusions.”

Similarly, Prafulla Naik of the same village emphasized the newfound opportunities brought forth by the initiative, stating, “Now, villagers can actively engage in social activities during the evenings. Moreover, women can traverse safely at night, contributing to a more inclusive and empowered community.”

Beyond solar electrification, TSF has undertaken various developmental projects encompassing water conservation, rainwater harvesting, infrastructure enhancement, and other community-centric endeavors.

Notably, Kendudihi school has also witnessed the construction of two new classrooms, alongside initiatives supporting sports activities, rainwater harvesting, kitchen gardening, and mushroom cultivation, enriching the lives of locals and fostering sustainable growth.