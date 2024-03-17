Formula-4 car race show held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar hosts its first-ever Formula-4 car racing event on Sunday. The 1.7 km long Formula-4 car race was held from Lalit Ghat on the banks of the Dal Lake to Nehru Park in the city.

The race featured stunts by professional Formula-4 drivers. The event started at 10 am and concluded at 2 pm.

The event was organised by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India, which is affiliated to the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the event which included levelling of the racing surface and black-topping of potholes, installation of barricades, deployment of medical teams with ambulances, fire extinguishers and adequate security.

The event was additionally secured through drone surveillance.

The racing event was a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Tourism Department.