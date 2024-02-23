Tata Steel Foundation Successfully Organises 4-Day Mega Health Camp in Bamnipal

Bamnipal, February 23, 2024: Tata Steel Foundation successfully organised a 4-Day Mega Health Camp in collaboration with Maa Tarini Trippers and Truck Owners Association at Bamnipal.

The event was graced by Lovlin Swain, Plant Head, Tata Steel FAP Bamnipal, and Dr. Jayant Tripathy, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation, Bamnipal in the presence of senior officials of the plant.

Over 546 individuals, mostly truck drivers, underwent eye testing, with 458 identified with refraction errors. Spectacles were provided for improved vision and road safety. Supported by a dedicated team from Jamshedpur, the camp offered health screenings and counselling for disease prevention.

Additionally, participants were trained in Basic Life Support, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills using mannequin models.