Odisha: CM Naveen increases remuneration of self-employed artisans

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has increased the remuneration of self-employed artisans working in Gram Panchayats of the state. While their current salary is Rs 4000, the new salary has increased to Rs 6500. This is 62.50 per cent more than the current salary. Thirteen thousand self-employed artisans of the state will benefit from this. It is worth noting that during the district visit of 5 and Naveen Odisha Chairman Mr Karthik Pandian, there were requests and proposals for this from various self-employed artisans and representatives. After a discussion with the Chief Minister, the five chairpersons have decided to increase the salary. To provide regular clean drinking water to all the state’s villages and eliminate waterlogging, two Swavalambi artisans are employed in the village panchayats and are providing continuous services for piped water supply, maintenance and repair of tube wells.