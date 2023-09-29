Tata Steel Foundation organises Blackbuck Conservation Festival in Bhetanai, Aska

Gopalpur, September 27, 2023: Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Gopalpur unit hosted a ‘Blackbuck Conservation Festival’ in Bhetanai Village, Aska Block, Ganjam District, Odisha. The festival’s mission was to ignite awareness and educate young minds on blackbuck conservation, which are unique to the area. This innovative effort aimed to instill responsibility and empathy for blackbucks and the environment within school children.

Munu Rani Mohanty, Block Education Officer (BEO), Aska; Bhagaban Bishoyi, Forester, Aska Forest Range; Namita Jena, Sarpanch, Bhetanai and Rockey Martin, Head, TSF graced the event.

The festival proved to be a dynamic and engaging event, featuring diverse activities. A standout was the art and painting competition, which saw the enthusiastic participation of 100 students from three local schools. Exceptional talent emerged, with 15 students deservedly receiving prizes for their artistic contributions.

Interactive sessions enriched the students’ experience, enabling them to engage with forest staff, local community members, and PRI representatives. These sessions offered invaluable insights and knowledge about blackbuck conservation and the broader ecosystem.

Among other present on the occasion included, S. Mohan Rao Dora, Samiti Sabhya; Sudhansu Sekhar Padhy, Head Master, Bhimsen High School; Umesh Nayak, Head Master (HM), Govt. U.P. School; and Sibaram Gouda, HM, Govt. Primary School.