Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurates Axis Bank’s 5000th branch in Ahmedabad

National, September 29th, 2023: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today, etched a historical milestone with the inauguration of its 5000th branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The milestone branch was inaugurated by honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat – Shri. Bhupendrabhai Patel, in the presence of Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank and Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products, Axis Bank. Reinforcing its commitment towards making banking solutions accessible to diversified segments of customers, today, Axis Bank inaugurated an additional 100+ new branches in other parts of the country.



The inauguration of Axis Bank’s 5000th branch in Ahmedabad holds great significance, as the Bank’s very first branch was opened in the same city 29 years ago, in 1994, then known as UTI Bank. This first branch was inaugurated by former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh.



Commenting on the inauguration, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “This milestone has a special significance for Axis Bank. From the first branch at Ahmedabad to the 5000th, we have completed one full circle of growth and progress. Through the years we have opened thousands of branches across the country, not just in metros and urban centres but also in the rural heartlands, in hilly terrains, near borders and in some of the most impassable regions, taking us to the Bharat that we want to serve. Every new branch is a step closer to our vision of economic growth, financial inclusion and empowerment of communities, touching and transforming countless Indian lives.”



As on June 30, 2023, Axis Bank’s branch network stands strong with 4,945 branches, 9,434 ATMs and 6,317 recyclers spread across the geography. Around 29% of its branches are in the metros, while 23% are in urban regions, 31% in semi-urban and 17% in rural regions. The Bank has been focused on building a distinctive model of Bharat Banking, to penetrate the semi-urban and rural regions (RUSU). It has deployed 2250 Bharat Banking branches and 61,800 Common Service Centre – Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to bring banking services at the doorstep of the underserved communities.



Speaking on this milestone branch inauguration Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive & Head – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Product, said, “It’s an immensely proud moment for all of us, as we celebrate this momentous occasion at Axis Bank. The opening of this milestone branch is a true embodiment of our journey of trust, commitment, dedication, and excellence. We are delighted to announce that today we are inaugurating an additional 100+ new branches in other parts of the country, to bring banking solutions closer to our customers’ doorstep. As we move forward, we will continue to harness our people strength as well as digitization, to ensure that our banking services not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers.”



As Axis Bank looks ahead, its mission remains steadfast – to craft innovative banking solutions and deliver unparalleled customer experiences, making it one of India’s most loved and preferred banks.