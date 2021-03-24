Tata Steel Foundation awards Jyoti Fellowship to 209 meritorious SC/ST students at Joda

Joda: As part of its Affirmative Action Policy and efforts towards inclusive growth and development of Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, Tata Steel Foundation awarded ‘Jyoti Fellowship’ to 209 meritorious students of Joda and Khondbond region during a mega function at Valley Club, Joda on March 24, 2021.

Mr Pratap Pritimaya (OAS), Sub-Collector, Champua (Keonjhar) graced the occasion as chief guest along with Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief (Joda), Tata Steel and Mr Anil Oraon, Head, CSR (OMQ Division), Tata Steel.

An amount of Rs 10.72 lakh towards Fellowship was disbursed among the students enrolled in schools and colleges across Joda, Barbil and Keonjhar. While, all the students were given fellowship amount, 5 students who have secured more than 75 per cent in matriculation examination were felicitated on the occasion. Apart from this, 5 Schools were also felicitated on the occasion for their outstanding performance in Jyoti Fellowship.

It may be noted here that due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, only 65 students were given fellowship during the event, while the fellowship amount to the remaining students will be disbursed online.

Appreciating the efforts of Tata Steel, Mr Pratap Pritimaya said, “It is a great initiative by the company for the underprivileged students for their education. It will motivate the students of the region to excel in studies.”

Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel and Tata Steel Foundation along with parents and teachers.

The Fellowship, being given since the mid-70s, was branded as Jyoti Fellowship in 2004-05. Structured to help high school, intermediate, under-graduate and post-graduate students from economically backward SC/ST families, the fund committed by the company has increased over the years. A mix of school and college going students are identified based on merit test for the Fellowship.

