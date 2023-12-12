Tata Steel Employees Warm Hearts with Sweater Donation to School Children

Bamnipal, Dec. 12, 2023: Spreading warmth in the winter, employees of Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) donated winter wear to the school children here on Monday. The employees through their employee volunteerism initiative, took part in the benevolent programme and provided sweaters to the students of Residential Bridge Course (RBC) centre.

Aimed at making meaningful impact on the lives of the community’s youngsters, the employee volunteerism initiative encourages and supports employees in actively participating in community service. Recognizing the importance of addressing the needs of local communities, the employees took the lead in organizing a sweater donation drive, showcasing their commitment to social welfare.

Expressing his delight while presenting the sweaters to the children, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, said, “We believe in giving back to the communities that nurture us and are committed to making a positive impact beyond the workplace. These sweaters are not only physical objects for comfort and joy but also a message to the students that there are helping hands for them to pursue their dreams.”

The event not only symbolized warmth against the winter chill but also highlighted the spirit of unity and compassion that defines Tata Steel’s corporate culture.

This initiative aligns with the company’s broader commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. By fostering a culture of volunteerism, the company not only contributes to community development but also strengthens the bond between employees and the regions in which it operates.

Notably, the employees had recently organised a shoes donation drive at the Charge Chrome Plant UP (ME) School located at the Ferro Alloys Plant, Bamnipal campus. Tata Steel remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that uplift the community and create a brighter future for the next generation. As winter unfolds, the company’s employees have proven that warmth extends far beyond the confines of steel, reaching the hearts of those who need it most.