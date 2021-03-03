Tata Steel celebrates 182nd Founder’s Day at Joda

Joda: Tata Steel’s OMQ and FAM Division celebrated Founder’s Day on Wednesday marking the 182nd birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata at Joda.

Keeping in mind, the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the day was celebrated with limited number of people. The celebrations started with homage to J N Tata by Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief (Joda), Tata Steel along with other senior officials and union representatives at JCO lawn.

Similar homage ceremonies were also organised at FAP, Joda and Manganese Group of Mines office, Bichhakundi where Mr G P Sahu, Head (FAP), Joda and Mr Amit Kumar Dubey, Head (Manganese Group of Mines), Tata Steel along with employees and Union officials paid homage to JN Tata, respectively.

After the homage ceremony, fruits were distributed to the patients of Tata Steel Hospital, Joda by the hospital officials. Apart from this, illumination of Sir Dorabji Tata Botanical Park, Joda West along with Centenary Park, in front of FAP Plant and Rainwater Harvesting Park, Joda East were also done from the previous evening.

It is worth mentioning here that Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata (March 3, 1839 – May 19, 1904) was an Indian pioneer industrialist, who founded the Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate company. He is regarded as the legendary ‘Father of Indian Industry’.

Related