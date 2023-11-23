Tata Power Partners with leading Universities to make Odisha Youth Industry Ready

Bhubaneswar, November 23, 2023: Thousands of Odisha youth to gain employability and relevant skill sets for the power sector as Tata Power, which is running four Discoms in the state in joint venture with the Government, signs MoUs with renowned universities. The initiative is in line with the Odisha Government’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ initiative which focuses on skill building to enhance employability and entrepreneurial prowess of local youth across sectors.

These universities include Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT, Sarang), Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE), Institute of Technical Education & Research (ITER), and World Skill Centre (WSC). The company is also in talks with MO College to extend this program to ITIs across the state.

These strategic partnerships provide comprehensive skill development programs and courses covering a diverse array of subjects, ranging from electrical and mechanical to information technology and soft skills. These programs adhere to the highest industry standards and are meticulously structured to meet both current and future industry requirements in alignment with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President- T&D, Tata Power, said “Tata Power and its Odisha discoms are fully committed to equip local youth with the skills and opportunities necessary for fulfilling their aspirations and ambitions. We take pride in our role in supporting the Make in Odisha vision by creating an enabling environment for the youth to thrive and excel within the power sector. We are fostering these collaborations to support the State Government’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ initiative to develop a large pool of industry-ready workforce”

To bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, the initiatives connect the youth with industry experts and mentors. These experienced professionals offer invaluable guidance, exposure to industry best practices, and insights into cutting-edge technologies of the power sector. Tata Power’s commitment to the youth extends beyond education. The company also facilitates certification and placement opportunities for the successful trainees as a part of its ‘train to hire’ program. Students of these programs can choose to embark on a career with Tata Power Odisha Discoms, basis requirements and on

meeting the selection criteria or even launch their own entrepreneurial ventures, thus fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency in the state.

Tata Power led Odisha Discoms currently employ 14,000 individuals directly across its four discoms in Odisha – TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited. These discoms are also working towards providing comprehensive technical and safety training to over 50000 locals who they have roped in, as ground staff for maintenance and operations work, through third party contractors from the state.