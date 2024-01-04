Tata Power led Odisha Discom empowers Local Manufacturers in Kalahandi Region; generates employment for multiple families in rural areas

Bhubaneswar, 4th January 2024: Tata Power led Discom, TPWODL has taken a significant step towards empowering local manufacturers in the remotest villages of Odisha. One of the key outcomes of this collaboration is the setting up of a new Pre Stressed Concrete Poles (PSC Poles) manufacturing unit in Kalahandi district, established by Mr. Bibrat Kumar Nandi of M/s Adheep Engineers & Construction.

PSC Poles are low-maintenance poles made of cement concrete and are of a quality-assured range as per industry standards. These poles are extensively used in power distribution industry, for establishing electrical connections and fittings.

The unit, which commenced operations in March 2023, has a capacity of producing 2000 poles monthly. The unit provides livelihood to 25 local families and serves the network expansion projects of TPWODL, covering 48,373 sq. kms. Across nine districts.

Mr Sanjay Banga, President -T&D, Tata Power said, “We are delighted to be part of the industrial transformation of Odisha, which is fast becoming a leading industrial hub in the country. The new manufacturing units, like the one set up in Kalahandi, are a reflection of our commitment to the ‘Make in Odisha’ vision. We are not just creating infrastructure; we are building a legacy of progress and innovation to support local level entrepreneurship and industrialization, even in remote areas. This is just the beginning of a wider and more vibrant industrial era for Odisha, powered by strategic partnerships and a shared vision for growth and prosperity.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Bibrat Kumar Nandi, M/s Adheep Engineers & Construction said “We are thankful to TPWODL for providing us the support and encouragement to set up a PSC pole manufacturing unit at Junagarh, Kalahandi District. This prospect has helped create employment for 25 Local Families in that district. We feel extremely proud to be able contribute to the ‘Make In Odisha’ vision and unlock growth opportunities together.”

In line with the TATA Group Ethos, Tata Power believes in value creation and constantly strives to bring about lasting differences in the lives of the people it works with. By empowering the local communities of Odisha, it aims to give back to the society and strengthen the state government’s vision by supporting local manufacturing and vendor development in the state.

As a part of its distribution business in Odisha, Tata Power operates four discoms namely- TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited in a joint venture with the Government of Odisha. These discoms have collaborated with nearly 2000 local vendors and over 700 MSMEs across all 30 districts of Odisha, generating substantial employment opportunities and improving regional infrastructure.