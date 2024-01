New Delhi: In Cricket, India defeated hosts South Africa by 7 wickets in the second and final test at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to level the series 1-1.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 176 runs in their second innings. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah took 6 wickets.

Yesterday, India scored 153 runs and took a lead of 98 runs in their first innings against hosts. The hosts were all out for 55 runs in their 1st innings after opting to bat first.