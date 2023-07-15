Tata Power and Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang sign an MoU for creating talent pool in the power sector

Bhubaneswar, 14 July 2023: Tata Power has always supported youth and worked towards their empowerment by imparting employable skills. In line with its commitment, this World Youth Skills Day, the company signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology for nurturing students pursuing courses on the emerging trends and technologies in the power sector.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Subir Verma, Cluster – Head Business HR (T&D), Tata Power and Dr. Satyabrata Mohanta, Director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang in the presence of senior officials from both the organizations at Sarang, with the objective of bridging the gap between education and employability.

As a part of the ‘Sparsh’ and ‘Train to Hire’ program, Tata Power aims to provide hands-on experience to young minds which will further help to groom them with the requisite skills and confidence for handling job roles in power sector. The association will nurture and train power distribution sector enthusiasts with the requisite skills through advanced training programs and modules in areas like automation system, regulations and standards, smart meter technology, energy auditing, meter testing etc.

The company will curate a 6 months training program specifically for engineering and diploma students to enhance their knowledge competency and share some best practices. Students who undergo this program will be considered during the recruitment process.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL said, “We are committed to shape the talent landscape in the sector by grooming the young minds to become future oriented. Through this association, we aim to create more employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha and scale-up industry’s trained workforce.”

Speaking on the association, Mr. Subir Verma, Cluster Head – Business HR (T&D), Tata Power said “Availability of qualified and ready manpower is the need for all industry to meet challenges of uncertain times faster, especially in evolving fields such as power sector. We want to offer our expertise to convert local educated people of Odisha into industry ready talent by offering them exclusive modules, real time live projects, senior managers as faculty and mentors to make them industry ready in 6 months. We are glad to partner with IGIT Sarang and look forward to working together to create talent for power distribution sector in India.”